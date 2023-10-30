Submit Release
EU Partnership Mission in Moldova launches call for applications for local staff – nine positions available

The European Union Partnership Mission in Moldova has launched a new call for applications for local staff.

Nine positions are open for applications for citizens of the Republic of Moldova: security Assistant, Press and Public Information Assistant, CIS Technician (Helpdesk and Support), Interpreter/Translator (2 positions), Administrative/Language Assistant (2 positions),

Operations Assistant, and Project Officer.

The EUPM Moldova was established on 24 April 2023 by the Council of the European Union in response to a request from the Moldovan Government to the EU to support the Moldovan authorities in enhancing the security sector in crisis management and hybrid threats, including cybersecurity, and countering foreign information manipulation and interference.

EUPM Moldova Headquarters are currently located in Chisinau, and the Mission is progressively increasing its presence in the country. 

The deadline for applications is 8 November.

