EU4Lankaran leads training for 60 women farmers

The EU-funded programme for the Azerbaijani city of Lankaran, EU4Lankaran, has organised a ‘Leadership and Networking’ training for women farmers.

More than 60 women farmers from the Lankaran-Astara Economic Region participated in the two-day training, which took place last week.

The aim of the training was to raise awareness of the role of women farmers in the value chain of the horticultural sector in the Lankaran-Astara Economic Region and to identify opportunities for expanding their activities in this area. 

In addition, the training sought to familiarise women farmers with the benefits of community-based activities for increasing agricultural productivity and improving food processing.

