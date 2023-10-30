GRETA project in Georgia highlights achievements in strengthening mountain tourism and organic agriculture 

The GRETA project, partially funded by the European Union, has highlighted its achievements at a final event in October to show how the project has benefited people living in the mountainous regions of Georgia.

The ‘Green Economy: Sustainable Mountain Tourism and Organic Agriculture’ (GRETA) project is implemented by the Austria Development Agency in Georgia with the support of the European Union, Austria, and Sweden. The project aimed to help improve the business environment and create new income opportunities in two important sectors of the Georgian economy, mountain tourism and organic agriculture. The project was active in Mestia, Lentekhi, Tsageri, Oni, Ambrolauri, Sachkhere, Tchiatura, and Tkibuli.

Thanks to the project, more than 300 small and medium-sized entrepreneurs from mountain regions of Georgia expanded their opportunities through training in marketing, branding, and other commercial activity management skills.

In addition, 20 mountaineers received professional certification in accordance with international standards and about 30 representatives of private and public businesses were introduced to bioproduction through comprehensive training.

The project also established tea and wine associations and supported the creation of nine tourism products, which added new dimensions to the region’s attractiveness.

