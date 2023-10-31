A&E Coffee and Tea Announces Rebrand and New Name

Rare Breed Coffee | Mind Warp

Rare Breed isn't your average coffee roaster. We're breaking the mold of specialty coffee, making it more approachable and fun without sacrificing quality.

We're not exclusive or pretentious about our products — we want everyone to be able to enjoy a great cup of coffee.” — Emeran Langmaid

NASHUA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- A&E Coffee and Tea Announces Rebrand and New NameA&E Coffee and Tea announced their rebranding today, officially unveiling their new name: Rare Breed . Originally founded in 2001, the roastery has led the way in bringing specialty coffee to the New Hampshire area for over 20 years.The edgy new brand will continue to offer the same exceptional coffee with an all new look and attitude. Breaking away from the standard approach to coffee, Rare Breed now aims to inspire the rebellious and unapologetic crowd to live life on their own terms. As they boldly proclaim, they are for the primal screamers, after-work artists, accidental entrepreneurs and irreverent storytellers.“We believe normal is a setting on a dryer, not a strategy for living,” states Rare Breed President John Resnick.“Our goal is to make specialty coffee more approachable and fun, without compromising on quality. We simply want to make it easier for everyone to enjoy the best coffee available,” states Emeran Langmaid, VP of Operations for Rare Breed.Rare Breed currently works with global partners who grow some of the best coffee varieties available, using sustainable and ethical production methods that positively impact the planet. And while their coffees are considered specialty, they want to ensure that everyone is welcome to enjoy a cup of Rare Breed coffee.“We're not exclusive or pretentious about our products — we want everyone to be able to enjoy a great cup of coffee. We’re here for anyone who loves great coffee and doesn’t take things too seriously,” states Langmaid.In addition to serving at their Manchester cafe location, Rare Breed will now also offer all their coffee and tea varieties for purchase at their Nashua Roasting HQ and online at rarebreedcoffee.com , with shipping available nationwide. With over 20 coffee varieties available, Rare Breed has the perfect coffee for everyone—including classic roasts like their Super Groove blend, or something bold and expressive like their Smash Pop espresso.“Join Rare Breed as we rebel against boring coffee! With our new brand identity, we promise that you won’t be disappointed by what you find — only excited by what lies ahead,” states Resnick.About Rare BreedRare Breed is a specialty coffee roaster with locations in Nashua and Manchester, New Hampshire. Originally founded in 2001 as A&E Coffee, Rare Breed touts decades of experience with sourcing and roasting, and is known for its relentless love of coffee, obsessive approach to roasting and audacious character. Rare Breed is continually growing its retail presence with a variety of coffee collections packaged in recyclable metal cans, ready (or available) for distribution.# # #Prepared by Rare Breedrarebreedcoffee.com

