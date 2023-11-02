Prestige Fine Art paints powerful painting from New York Historical Society for CEO office "Course of the Empire" Cole

Submit Release
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prestige Fine Art creates powerful painting from New York Historical Society for CEO’s Office
“Course of the Empire” by Thomas Cole. When conducting business, the guests are treated to spectacular surroundings.

Prestige Fine Art creates museum quality fine art for businesses to enhance their surroundings. PFA has a reputation for utilizing skilled artisans to masterly copy artwork from major museums.

The company has a long list of satisfied clients.

“Course of the Empire” original by Thomas Cole is part of the New York Historical Society's permanent collection in NYC but now a copy of this painting is in Bucks County PA on the wall of a serious CEO / art collector. The painting by Thomas Cole is from a series of five paintings created by the English-born American painter Thomas Cole between 1833 and 1836. It is notable in part for reflecting popular American sentiments of the times.

The office area has several historical paintings selected and customized to create a mini museum effect. When conducting business, the guests are treated to spectacular surroundings. This is not the first time Prestige Fine Art has created artwork for CEO and connoisseur of fine art. For over 30 years the company has continued to satisfy the taste of its collectors.

Prestige Fine Art strives for excellence. For more information call 954 227 8186 or visit http://www.prestigefineart.com

