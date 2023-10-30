$X Project Unveils X-Shot Sniper BOT: Redefining Crypto Trading

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking move, $X Project, A pioneering force in the cryptocurrency realm, is proud to introduce the game-changing X-Shot Sniper BOT. This state-of-the-art trading tool is set to revolutionize the way traders engage with the market.

Elevating the Trading Experience

Designed for traders seeking a competitive edge, X-Shot is positioned to outperform industry stalwarts like Maestro and Unibot Sniper Bots. Boasting lightning-fast execution and an array of premium features, X-Shot is poised to take crypto trading to unparalleled heights.



Unmatched Speed and Precision

Operating at five times the speed of platforms like Uni Swap/Inch, X-Shot ensures transactions are executed with lightning-fast precision. Traders can set predefined limit orders, enabling timely and precise trades, a feature that sets X-Shot apart in the market.



Tailored Strategies for Optimal Results

Customized trading strategies are at the heart of X-Shot’s offering. With the ability to set custom limit buy-sell orders, traders have precise control over their investments, maximizing gains while minimizing potential losses.



Copy Trading for Passive Income

For those seeking passive income opportunities, X-Shot offers a powerful copy trading feature. Traders can replicate trades from selected wallets, amplifying profits even during periods of rest.



Multi Wallet Support for Seamless Execution

Streamlining complex strategies is made effortless with X-Shot's support for multiple wallets. Traders can manage various wallets simultaneously, ensuring smooth execution of their trading plans.



Influencer Insights at Your Fingertips

X-Shot’s Sniper Tools allow traders to capitalize on influencer insights. By configuring the BOT with preferred influencer groups, traders can automatically buy coins based on their unique parameters.



Unveiling Exclusive Premium Features

X-Shot introduces premium features such as Limit Stop Loss and MEV Sandwich Protection, offering a safeguard against market volatility. These exclusive tools, accessible only to X-Token holders, elevate the trading experience to new heights.





A Self-Sustaining Ecosystem

X-Shot is not just a trading tool; it's a catalyst for growth within the $X ecosystem. Seventy-five percent of X-Shot fees are allocated towards purchasing X-Tokens, bolstering the staking vault for single asset staking, providing consistent rewards for participants.



John N Baade Team-at-Xerc20.pro