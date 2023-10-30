Betterview Supercharges Quoting and Underwriting with Pre-Analyzed Property Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, the company leading insurers rely on to identify and manage risk, has accelerated quoting and boosted underwriting efficiency on their platform. By pre-analyzing all available imagery with proprietary AI, Betterview delivers pre-scored property insights for 94% of the U.S. population. The solution is made possible through a strategic alliance with EagleView.



By uniting their technologies, the companies have built a dynamic property intelligence solution powered by EagleView’s high-resolution imagery and Betterview’s suite of predictive insights. This unique alliance allows Betterview to pre-analyze all available imagery to provide insurers with pre-filled property insights, including roof condition and peril vulnerability scores. Insurers can deploy these pre-calculated insights across their entire book almost instantaneously, allowing them to optimize their quoting experience for potential customers and straight-through process more policies.

To ensure carriers have all the information needed to assess risk throughout the entire policy lifecycle, Betterview continues to deliver on-demand insights in addition to pre-processed data. When new imagery becomes available, insurers can re-run it on-demand to receive the most up-to-date predictive insights, roof spotlight indices, peril scores, and partner data. Accurate property information is critical for observing changes in property condition, empowering carriers to predict and prevent risk, optimize inspections, and automate renewals and claims.

The seamless integration of pre-analyzed and on-demand property insights, available on the Betterview platform for all users, offers P&C insurers a rapid and efficient property intelligence solution, reducing operational costs, empowering automation and improving customer experience.

