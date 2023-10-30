CarbonFarm Technology Secures €2.5 Million in Seed Funding to Transform the Rice Farming and Combat Climate Change
CarbonFarm Technology Secures €2.5 Million in Seed Funding to Transform the Rice Farming and Combat Climate Change”PARIS, ILL-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarbonFarm Technology is an established French climate-tech startup renowned for its expertise in satellite imagery and artificial intelligence. In the recent progress, the company has announced the closing of its seed funding round, raising €2.5 million. The investment round was led by Racine², in partnership with Serena and Makesense, and featured prominent contributors including TechMind, Ponderosa, AgFunder, Climate Capital, and BPI France.
CarbonFarm Technology is on a mission to decarbonize rice farming, one of the most vital sectors for global food security and emissions reduction. The company has rapidly expanded its operations over the past year, collaborating with industry giants such as Mars Food, Danone, and Ebro on transformative projects across key rice-producing regions in Vietnam, India, Spain, Portugal, and Ghana. This funding will empower CarbonFarm Technology to further extend its reach and impact, particularly in Asia, Africa, and South America, where innovative agricultural practices can have a profound effect on the environment.
Furthermore, CarbonFarm Technology envisions a world where farmers embrace regenerative practices not only as a responsible choice but also as a profitable one. With over 140 million rice farmers worldwide, the potential for global carbon reduction through this approach is substantial. "Our vision of the world is one where farmers would turn to regenerative practices, not out of goodwill, but because it is more profitable," declared Vassily Carantino, the CEO of CarbonFarm Technology.
The company looks forward to having secured this funding. It underscores the growing recognition of CarbonFarm Technology's potential to decarbonize rice farming. The company is dedicated to bringing innovative and just climate solutions to regions where they are most needed.
About the Company - CarbonFarm Technology
The company was co-founded in 2022 by Vassily Carantino, a visionary in the field of data science and sustainability, who now serves as the CEO, and James Hastwell, the company's CTO. Their dedication to creating innovative and equitable climate solutions is the driving force behind this groundbreaking venture.
CarbonFarm Technology is committed to making regenerative agriculture not only sustainable but also profitable for farmers. The company has already initiated Vietnam's first rice-based carbon project and is actively contributing as an MRV (Measurement, Reporting, and Verification) provider under the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) pioneering Article 6.2 carbon project in Ghana.
