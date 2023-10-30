Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

Dili, October 30th 2023

Press Release

Clarification regarding false Order



The Prime Minister's Office and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers would like to inform everyone that tomorrow, Tuesday, October 31st, 2023, there will be no day off. Therefore, it will be a normal working day.

It is also reported that a fake Order has been circulated – not issued by the Prime Minister's Office – which falsely informs the public that civil servants have been granted a day off this Tuesday, October 31st.

The Presidency of the Council of Ministers appeals to the public, and civil servants in particular, not to take into consideration orders which, despite referring to having been issued by the Prime Minister, are not published on the Government Portal or circulated through other official media channels. END