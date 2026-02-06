Minister of Education outlines priorities for the education sector in a new edition of the “Government Page” talk show

Fri. 06 of February of 2026, 12:06h

The Minister of Education, Dulce de Jesus Soares, took part in the recording of the 18th episode of the Government Page TV show, held today, February 6th, 2026, as part of a new series of interviews with members of the 9th Constitutional Government.

During the interview, the Minister outlined the main priorities, challenges, and strategic guidelines for national education policy, with an emphasis on strengthening access to education, improving learning quality, promoting inclusion and equal opportunities, and enhancing the population's skills.

In exercising her powers, the Minister of Education is responsible for the design, implementation, coordination, and evaluation of public policies in education and qualifications, from preschool to secondary education, including special forms of education, the promotion of lifelong learning, and the consolidation and enhancement of official languages. She is also responsible for ensuring the right to education, defining the national curriculum, guaranteeing the quality of the education system, and promoting the training and development of education professionals.

Promoted by the Office of the Government Spokesperson, led by the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Agio Pereira, the “Government Page” TV show is produced in partnership with Radio and Television of Timor-Leste and the national media to strengthen government transparency, accountability, and citizens' access to information on the Executive's key decisions and policies.

Presented by Nélia Chaves and executive produced by Ika Moniz, the “Government Page” TV show is a forum for institutional dialogue focused on the public interest, ensuring the public has access to the Government’s key actions and decisions.

Today's episode with the Minister of Education and yesterday's episode with the Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts, and Culture will soon be broadcast on RTTL and the Government's digital platforms and social media channels. All previously broadcast episodes are available on the YouTube channel @PCMPAGINADOGOVERNOTIMORLESTE.