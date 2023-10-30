Jia He Chinese Restaurant showcases alacarte Buffets with the Chef’s hand-crafted dishes

Jia He Chinese Restaurant Dinner Feast

At Jia He Chinese Restaurant, feast in a plethora of handcrafted dishes helmed by Jia He Chefs.

Jia He offers a variety of Dim Sum for guests to enjoy. Starting from the Dim Sum Galore Lunch Buffet available on weekdays, guests can indulge in a lavish luncheon. The Weekend and Public Holiday Dim Sum Brunch Buffet offers a sumptuous spread for guests to enjoy. With a minimum of two persons, the Jia He Dinner Feast ala carte Dinner Buffet is available daily to satisfy guests' cravings. The promotions are available from Now to 29/31 December 2023.

Weekday Lunch Dim Sum Galore Buffet at Jia He

Now to 29 Dec 2023

Guests could feast in an ala carte Dim Sum Lunch Buffet at Jia He. Every 4 paying Adults , the 5th Diner receives a 50% discount. Starts from 11am on Weekdays.

Each seating is limited to 1 hour 45 mins.

Reservations is required.

Adult at $33.00++ per person with minimum 4 Persons.

Adult at $39.80++ for 2 - 3 pax

Child at $23.80++ (5 - 12years)

Jia He Chinese Restaurant Dinner Feast Buffet

Jia He Chinese Restaurant is excited to announce new additions to their dinner buffet menu. The restaurant is now offering a variety of fresh new dishes that are sure to tantalize the taste buds of gourmands.

The Jia He Dinner Feast Promo is available from now until 31 December 2023.

(Mondays to Fridays only - Under this promotion, every 4 paying adults will entitle the 5th diner to a 50% discount.)

Dinner starts from 6pm to 10pm (last order at 9pm)

Each Seating is limited to 1 hour and 45 mins.

Saturdays/Sundays & P.H.

1st Seating: 5.30pm to 7.15pm (last order 6.15pm)

2nd Seating: 7.45pm to 9.45pm (last order 8.45pm)

$42.80++ per Adult (Min. 4 persons)

$51.80++ per Adult (Min. 2 persons)

$28.80++ per Child (5-12 years old)

Reservation is required for the Dinner Feast Promo.

Weekend & Public Holiday Dim Sum Brunch at Jia He (1st Seating)

Now to 31 Dec 2023

A satisfying spread from Steamed to Fried Dim Sum dishes, including the signature Steamed Assorted Mushroom Dumpling with Butterfly Pea Flower to Steamed Water Chestnut with Coriander and Prawn Dumpling are some of the choice dishes in the ala carte Dim Sum Brunch Buffet that has unlimited Dim Sum servings.

(Weekend Dim Sum Brunch Buffet First Seating Offer:

Every 4 paying Adults, 5th Diner receives a 50% discount, the Promo is Not Valid for Weekend Dim Sum Brunch Buffet Second Seating.)

Guests get to choose 3 Main Course dishes.

1st Seating @ 10.45am – 12.45pm

Reservations is required.

Adult at $36.00++ Min. 4 pax

Adult at $45.80++ for 2 - 3 pax

Child at $25.00++ (5 - 12years old)

Weekend & Public Holiday Dim Sum Brunch at Jia He (2nd Seating)

Now to 31 Dec 2023

Jia He hopes to satisfy the customers’ appetites with an ala carte Dim Sum Brunch Buffet that has ample Dim Sum servings.

Guests get to choose 4 Main Course dishes.

2nd Seating @ 1.00pm – 3.00pm

Reservations is required.

Per Adult at $38.00++ for Min. 4 pax

Per Adult at $45.80++ for 2 - 3 pax

Per Child at $25.00++ (5 - 12years old)

Terms and Conditions Apply.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

https://jiahe.com.sg

Reservations: (65) 6694 8988 / 6694 9466

Whatsapp: (65) 9067 0828 / (65) 8870 8988

Email: enquiries@jiahe.com.sg

Drive – Access via Farrer Park Medical Centre / One Farrer Hotel, Drop off/Drive-thru

Via Race Course Road, Public Transport – Access via Farrer Park Mrt Station (Exit C)

