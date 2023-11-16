VitruvianMD Joins NVIDIA Inception to Advance Medical Diagnostics Through AI
VitruvianMD joins NVIDIA Inception, leveraging AI to advance medical diagnostics globally, marking a stride in accessible healthcare. #MedTech #AIJOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VitruvianMD Joins NVIDIA Inception to Advance Medical Diagnostics Through AI
VitruvianMD announced today it has joined NVIDIA Inception—a program that nurtures companies revolutionising industries with technological advancements. The move underpins VitruvianMD’s commitment to fostering transformative progress in medical technology through artificial intelligence (AI).
VitruvianMD, a leader in the medtech industry, combines biomedical engineering with AI to enhance medical diagnostics accessibility globally. By joining NVIDIA Inception, VitruvianMD aims to expedite the development of its AI-driven solutions.
Through NVIDIA Inception, VitruvianMD will have access to NVIDIA’s advanced cloud computing infrastructure, as well as NVIDIA MONAI, a specialised medical imaging AI framework. This is a substantial step towards achieving VitruvianMD’s mission of improving access to critical medical services, especially in regions lacking specialised medical expertise.
VitruvianMD has developed promising solutions in cervical cancer screening and fertility diagnostics, with the potential to improve healthcare accessibility and affordability for many. The company’s innovative approach aims to not only speed up diagnoses but also democratise medical expertise, ensuring individuals everywhere have the care and support they need.
As a member of the NVIDIA Inception program, VitruvianMD will have the opportunity to collaborate with esteemed industry experts and similarly motivated, AI-focused organisations. The combined expertise and technology aim to shape the future of healthcare, ushering in a period of innovation and improved patient care.
Steven Frohlich, Head of Cloud Engineering at VitruvianMD, shared his optimism, stating, “The collaboration with NVIDIA is promising. The NVIDIA TensorRT software development kit reduced our inference time significantly, enabling faster result delivery. Post-TensorRT implementation, our inference time improvement undoubtedly influences how we positively affect patients’ lives globally.”
NVIDIA Inception, which nurtures startups during vital stages of product development, offers a custom array of ongoing benefits to its members. These include NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferential pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and access to crucial technological resources, equipping startups with the essential tools for sustainable growth.
VitruvianMD’s involvement in NVIDIA Inception emphasises the company’s dedication to innovation, accessibility, and enhancing global healthcare. It positions VitruvianMD to play a significant role in the evolving medtech landscape, leading towards a new phase of AI-powered medical diagnostics.
About VitruvianMD:
VitruvianMD is a pioneering medtech company that merges biomedical engineering with artificial intelligence to extend high-quality medical diagnostics to all individuals. With a staunch commitment to innovation and accessibility, VitruvianMD strives to transform healthcare and positively impact lives worldwide.
www.vitruvianmd.com
Ifthakaar Shaik
VitruvianMD
hello@vitruvianmd.com
