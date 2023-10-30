Renowned Author and Educator, Richard James Rogers, Empowers Bangkok's Business Elite with Public Speaking Workshop
The event, organized through the British Chamber of Commerce, Thailand, drew an array of attendees representing some of the city's leading companies.BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 18th, Bangkok's distinguished business community gathered at the luxurious Sindhorn Midtown Hotel for an exclusive public speaking workshop conducted by award-winning author and esteemed educator, Richard James Rogers. The event, organized through the British Chamber of Commerce, Thailand, drew an array of attendees representing some of the city's leading companies.
The workshop, titled "Powerful Public Speaker," aimed to equip top executives with essential skills and techniques to excel in the demanding world of public presentations. Richard Rogers, a highly regarded figure in the field of education, drew on his extensive experience to share insights into the five key elements of effective public speaking:
1. The Power of Presence: Rogers emphasized the importance of maintaining a commanding presence while addressing an audience, highlighting the role of body language, tone, and confidence.
2. Visuals and Interactivity: In an increasingly digital age, Rogers explored the use of visuals and interactive elements in presentations, demonstrating how they can captivate and engage audiences.
3. Listening as a Rapport-Building Tool: The workshop underscored the role of active listening as a powerful tool to build rapport with an audience, fostering a deeper connection between the speaker and their listeners.
4. Dealing with the Unknown: Rogers provided practical strategies for handling unexpected challenges during presentations, equipping attendees to adapt and succeed under pressure.
5. How to End a Presentation Correctly: The workshop concluded with guidance on crafting a strong and memorable conclusion to leave a lasting impact on the audience.
Richard James Rogers, the author of renowned books such as "The Quick Guide to Classroom Management: 45 Secrets That All High School Teachers Need to Know" and "The Power of Praise: Empowering Students Through Positive Feedback" has been a prominent figure in Thailand's educational landscape since 2008. A dedicated member of the British Chamber of Commerce, Thailand, he developed the Powerful Public Speaker program in 2021 in response to the growing demand for effective public speaking skills among professionals.
Rogers, originally from Flint, North Wales (UK), has dedicated nearly two decades to teaching Science and Mathematics in international schools across Thailand. His commitment to nurturing effective communication skills in the business community led to the development of this program.
The British Chamber of Commerce, Thailand, played a pivotal role in organizing the event, enabling a diverse range of Bangkok-based companies to benefit from Rogers' expertise. With public speaking increasingly regarded as a key skill in the workforce, the demand for such workshops has surged, driven by the need for professionals to excel in their careers and effectively convey their ideas and visions to diverse audiences.
The successful workshop by Richard James Rogers was a testament to the importance of continuous professional development and the growing recognition of public speaking as a pivotal skill for success in the corporate world. Attendees left the event armed with newfound confidence and techniques to navigate the challenges of public speaking, further strengthening Bangkok's business elite.
As the importance of public speaking continues to grow, it is clear that educators like Richard James Rogers are playing a vital role in equipping professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's competitive and dynamic business landscape.
To find out more about Richard's Powerful Public Speaker program, visit https://richardjamesrogers.com/powerful-public-speaker/
