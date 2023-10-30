Gujarat Government, Dholakia Foundation Welcomes UN Agencies and Hosts India’s First-ever Carbon Neutral Water Festival

Panch Ganga Lake in Dudhala, Amreli District, the venue for the Jal Utsav from 15-25 November. Water Sports Activity in Bharatmata Lake, one of the attractions of the upcoming Jal Utsav. Reference photo for one of the highlights of Jal Utsav, the Fun Fair and Carnival.

AMRELI, GUJARAT, INDIA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 100,000 guests and participants are expected to gather at Het Ni Haveli, Dudhala Village, Amreli District, for India’s first Carbon Neutral Water Festival (Jal Utsav) from November 15 to 25.

Organised jointly by the Government of Gujarat and Dholakia Foundation, Jal Utsav aims to host the State Government, government officials, UN Agencies, Member states, Indian locals and nationals, to gather commitments for a water-secure future.

The 10-day festival will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendra Patel and the Hon'ble Governor of Gujarat Shri Acharya Devrath Ji. They will be joined by United Nations agencies representatives and other international climate advocates.

Few days will be dedicated as the High-Level Days of the event, where distinguished guests, including UN agencies, Government Officials, Business Executives, Water and Climate NGOs, and Water Ambassadors, will come together.

This international and multi-sectoral participation highlights the importance of this festival, showcasing a collaborative action from the global leadership down to the community and grassroots level in addressing water-related challenges. This makes Jal Utsav a platform to gather commitments and develop innovative solutions to address our shared water-related challenges.

This is well aligned with Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision for sustainable development and environmental consciousness lifestyle under the Mission LiFe. Saving water is one of the 7 themes of Mission LiFE, a global movement aimed to inspire people to take actions to protect and preserve the environment.

A wide variety of attractions will also harmonise the environment with entertainment, such as Yoga and Wellness Sessions, Fun Fair, Carnival (melo), Botanical Garden, Horse Show, and Food Courts serving Local Cuisines and Millet dishes, ensuring a memorable experience for the attendees.

In addition, by cultivating eco-consciousness among participants, the Jal Utsav will inspire a generation of individuals committed to adopting eco-friendly lifestyles.

To recall, Dholakia Foundation, the supporting organisation, has already constructed 140 Lakes across the water-scarce areas of Gujarat, storing more than 13 billion litres of water benefiting nearly 300,000 people in the region.

Dholakia Foundation is a recognised organisation of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration and has received an appreciation letter from Dr. Johannes Cullman, UN Water Vice-chair and Chief Scientist of the UN General Assembly’s President, for its water conservation projects and initiatives.

Taking inspiration from the noble work of Padma Shri awardee Savji Dholakia, the Dholakia Foundation remains steadfast in working with the Government in advancing its contribution to the global goals of environmental and water conservation projects, and now wholeheartedly supporting Jal Utsav.

Dholakia Foundation extends an open invitation to everyone to join Jal Utsav, a vibrant celebration of water and its importance. Let’s learn, celebrate, and take affirmative steps towards a sustainable future together. #

