CMG AND RESORTS WORLD PRESENT TURN 66 PREMIER NIGHTLIFE SERIES OVER INAUGURAL VEGAS RACE WEEKEND HOSTED BY RICHIE AKIVA

Allē Lounge on 66 Floor at Resorts World and CMG To Host Exclusive Post-Race Programming With Highly Sought After Music Artists and DJs on November 17 and 18

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (For Immediate Release): Experiential Industry Leader Corso Marketing Group (CMG), partners with leading Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Resorts World Las Vegas, to present an ultra-exclusive, premier post-race two-night affair, hosted by globally recognized Hospitality Leader Richie Akiva, over the Inaugural Vegas race weekend. On November 17 and 18, from midnight to 6am, the series will take place perched above Sin City, in the elegant, luxe Allē Lounge on 66. Featuring unmatched 360-degree views of Las Vegas from the Strip and anticipated raceway to the mountains and desert, the space will be transformed into a turnkey nightlife destination for Vegas’ 2023 race weekend, donned as “TURN 66,'' taking the VIP after-hours experience to new heights.

TURN 66 will play home to the highly anticipated exclusive late-night hospitality series on November 17 and 18, following the evening race and qualifying night run, for a curated room of 300 VIP guests per night. A stellar lineup of highly sought after DJs and music artists programmed by CMG, inclusive of DJ Pee .Wee aka Anderson .Paak, Guy Gerber, Ruckus, Vice, Kaz James, DJ Tennis, Carlita, Miramar and Swaylo, with more to be announced. The captivating views will create the most coveted setting for post-race celebrations all weekend. Global Hospitality Entrepreneur Richie Akiva, known for curating the most exclusive parties and events worldwide, will be hosting the two-night affair.

CMG is a strategic creative agency that consistently innovates the industry, producing high-level experiences that further build brand recognition and amplification. CMG provides unprecedented solutions and partner alliances and continues to elevate as a driving industry force behind the most buzzworthy of experiential collaboration, working internationally with the most recognized names such as Adidas®, Heineken®, RH, Red Bull®, Don Julio®, Soho House, Resorts World Las Vegas, and AEG.

Resorts World Las Vegas, and Zouk Group, a leading lifestyle and entertainment company from Singapore, curated an ecosystem of immersive entertainment and lifestyle concepts, creating the Strip’s most buzzed about property since opening in 2021. The resort provides a multiplicity of experiences in one 100,000-square-foot entertainment complex, including the world class Zouk Nightclub, an innovative space pushing the boundaries of dance music and technology with resident headliners such as Zedd, Tiësto, Travis Scott, DJ Snake, and G-Eazy, who are programmed all race weekend long at the property.

“We are thrilled to partner with Resorts World to bring the inaugural race weekend energy to the incredible 66th floor Allē Lounge on 66 space transforming it into 'TURN 66,' to create the ultimate post-race late-night series featuring an exciting lineup of globally recognized DJs from Anderson .Paak to Guy Gerber.” - David Corso, Founder, CMG

Heineken® Silver will be the exclusive beer and 0% ABV beer for the late-night series at TURN 66, taking place at Resorts World Las Vegas, with more partners to be announced.

About CMG

Corso Marketing Group (CMG), is a strategic creative agency that consistently creates high level experiences to solve brand challenges while further building brand recognition. With over twenty years of industry experience, CMG provides unprecedented solutions and partner alliances through their expert team of creators, producing impactful marketing year round. From strategy to design, development to production and activation to amplification, CMG continues to elevate as an industry leader and driving force behind the most buzzworthy of experiential collaborations. CMG works internationally with the most recognized of brands across the consumer, retail, hospitality and technology sectors, with well respected names including Adidas®, Heineken®, RH®, Red Bull®, Don Julio®, Soho House, SHEIN®, Amazon®, Resorts World Las Vegas, Tao Group Hospitality, and AEG. Visit online www.corsomg.com and follow on Instagram @corsomg.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Since opening in 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design and unparalleled amenities. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort’s full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton’s lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton’s network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting’s internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services. For more information, www.rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram @resortsworldlv.

About Zouk Group

Zouk Group is a global lifestyle company with establishments that span across nightlife, entertainment, and dining sectors. Its namesake, Zouk, is a 32-year-old nightlife brand known for pushing the boundaries of dance music and propelling Singapore on the global map. Zouk has since evolved into an all-encompassing global lifestyle brand that has expanded into the food & beverage sector with new brands like social gaming bar RedTail, vibe dining restaurant FUHU, curated food hall Famous Foods and more concepts in the pipeline. Zouk Group oversees club and lifestyle entities in Singapore, Malaysia, Las Vegas, and Tokyo, which recently celebrated its grand opening in October 2023. Visit www.zoukgrouplv.com and follow on Instagram @zoukgrouplv.