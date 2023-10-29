Small businesses can apply next month for help with vandalism costs

CANADA, October 29 - Small businesses throughout British Columbia will soon be able to apply for funding to help recover costs from vandalism, and for vandalism prevention.

“Small businesses are the foundation of B.C.’s economy, and we are taking action to maintain a thriving business community,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “Supporting small businesses with this rebate helps provide some relief for the costs they’ve taken on through no fault of their own.”

Applications for the new $10.5-million Securing Small Business Rebate Program open on Nov. 22, 2023. Businesses will be able to apply for as much as $2,000 per business for the cost of repairs due to vandalism, and up to $1,000 for prevention measures. Applications are retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023, to help businesses recoup costs incurred this year.

“As a business owner, the costs of property damage have been very frustrating and I'm glad to see government support on the way,” said Vince Marino, owner, Junction Public House in Vancouver. “This new rebate is a great step forward and will be very appreciated by small business owners throughout B.C.”

The Securing Small Business Rebate will be administered by the BC Chamber of Commerce. Starting today, small business owners can learn more about their eligibility and how to apply for the rebate here: https://bcchamber.org/securing-small-business-rebate

“The BC Chamber of Commerce is pleased to have been selected as the successful partner to administer the Securing Small Business Rebate Program,” said Fiona Famulak, president and CEO, BC Chamber of Commerce. “Small businesses in rural and urban communities across B.C. are the backbone of our provincial economy. This rebate program is an important and welcome step that will help defray expenses that have been incurred by small businesses that have been vandalized, or that want to mitigate the risk of vandalism.”

The Securing Small Business Rebate Program is an example of the Province’s ongoing support for small businesses, which has included allowing access to wholesale liquor pricing, a permanent cap on fees charged by food-delivery companies, and Premier David Eby’s advocacy to the federal government to extend Canada Emergency Business Account loans.

Support for businesses is part of StrongerBC Economic Plan, which is moving British Columbia forward by tackling the challenges of today, while growing an innovative economy that works for everyone.

The Securing Small Business Rebate Program builds on the work the Province is doing to build safe and healthy communities through the Safer Communities Action Plan by strengthening enforcement and leveraging mental-health and addiction services.

Quick Facts:

The rebate will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis for eligible applicants, and delivered by the BC Chamber of Commerce, which won a competitive bid process to deliver the program.

Eligible prevention measures include the purchase and installation of security cameras or gates.

Eligible vandalism repairs could include work undertaken to replace broken glass and remove graffiti.

Learn More:

