New Testing Reveals that Flower Turbines Capture Energy from Gentle Breezes
Flower Turbines’ Survival Unit has a wind turbine that endures high wind speeds while starting with a gentle breeze.LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when the power goes out? Flower Turbines has the answer for small but essential power needs during a storm with its Survival Unit, an emergency power generation system that is quiet, portable, and durable. It can be purchased at https://www.flowerturbines.com/survivalunit
The Survival Unit endures high wind speeds while starting with the gentlest breeze and has been tested in winds up to 125 mph, and it starts below 2 miles per hour, making it ideal for use in a variety of conditions (view the durability testing video here: https://vimeo.com/819559089). With its aerodynamic design and quality engineering, the Survival Unit is a valuable addition for emergency preparedness for recharging a battery to charge a phone or other small appliances. Ideal use would be to use one battery while the other is charging.
For more energy and more protection, Flower Turbines also offers larger sizes and groups of turbines. Smaller ones can be purchased online at https://www.flowerturbines.com/shop and larger sizes by project by emailing support.us@flowerturbines.com or, in the EU, support.eu@flowerturbines.com
Taxpayers may be able to get up to 30% in tax credits when they purchase and install a qualifying residential or business small wind system, find out more here: https://www.flowerturbines.com/_files/ugd/bd2d84_4aceffee6a7944c6846e9dcaa3f7715a.pdf
Flower Turbines is a US company that has the goal of making small wind as powerful a force in renewable energy as solar by using its multiple patents to create a wind turbine that meets all the needs of urban and suburban environments. It combines aerodynamic and electronic innovations with beautiful design, low noise, and bird friendliness. Unlike other turbines, they make each other perform better when tightly packed together. Flower Turbines are manufactured in the US (and in Europe for the EU market) and this web page provides information and prices on our products for purchase: https://www.flowerturbines.com/shop
Flower Turbines is raising funds through equity crowdfunding Regulation A at https://www.investflowerturbines.com/.
Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:
-Flower Turbines has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips#
- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.
- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.
Disclaimer: Investors should read the Offering Circular (https://alturl.com/wpfpr) and Risks (https://alturl.com/8hrbw) related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.
