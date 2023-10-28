Submit Release
News Search

There were 141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,830 in the last 365 days.

Highway 97 to close for two hours Monday

CANADA, October 28 - Work to stabilize the rockslide on Highway 97 north of Summerland has moved into the next phase, which involves blasting and removing rock from the slide site.

To ensure the safety of drivers and workers, the highway will be closed in both directions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, as ministry crews undertake blasting operations.

Blasting began on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and about 250 cubic metres of slide material was removed from the site. Additional blasting will be carried out in November. More information about further closures will be provided closer to the time. Closures will be scheduled to cause as little disruption as possible. For the safety of workers, blasting must take place during daylight hours.

The intent of this subsequent blast is to remove approximately 950 cubic metres of slide material. After slide mass is removed, stabilization operations, which will include the installation of bolts and rock anchors, will be carried out throughout the winter.

The section of Highway 97 was closed on Aug. 28 after a significant rockslide. It was reopened to single-lane alternating traffic on Sept. 11, and to two lanes on Sept. 21.

Highway 97 will continue to support two lanes of traffic throughout the winter. The maintenance contractor will carry out regular maintenance to ensure these lanes remain open and safe to the travelling public. Detours around the slide area on Trout Main and the 201 Forest Service Roads will also be maintained and remain open. If using the detour routes, drivers should be prepared with good winter tires, food, water and fuel.

Learn More:

For updates on the slide and detailed information on the detour route, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/south-okanagan-summerland-rockslide

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/

You just read:

Highway 97 to close for two hours Monday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more