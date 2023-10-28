Highway 97 to close for two hours Monday

CANADA, October 28 - Work to stabilize the rockslide on Highway 97 north of Summerland has moved into the next phase, which involves blasting and removing rock from the slide site.

To ensure the safety of drivers and workers, the highway will be closed in both directions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, as ministry crews undertake blasting operations.

Blasting began on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and about 250 cubic metres of slide material was removed from the site. Additional blasting will be carried out in November. More information about further closures will be provided closer to the time. Closures will be scheduled to cause as little disruption as possible. For the safety of workers, blasting must take place during daylight hours.

The intent of this subsequent blast is to remove approximately 950 cubic metres of slide material. After slide mass is removed, stabilization operations, which will include the installation of bolts and rock anchors, will be carried out throughout the winter.

The section of Highway 97 was closed on Aug. 28 after a significant rockslide. It was reopened to single-lane alternating traffic on Sept. 11, and to two lanes on Sept. 21.

Highway 97 will continue to support two lanes of traffic throughout the winter. The maintenance contractor will carry out regular maintenance to ensure these lanes remain open and safe to the travelling public. Detours around the slide area on Trout Main and the 201 Forest Service Roads will also be maintained and remain open. If using the detour routes, drivers should be prepared with good winter tires, food, water and fuel.

Learn More:

For updates on the slide and detailed information on the detour route, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/south-okanagan-summerland-rockslide

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/