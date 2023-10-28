Submit Release
Berlin Barracks; Two Offenders, Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 23A3005934

TROOPER: David Lambert                                        

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/27/2023 at approximately 1457 hours

LOCATION: Middlesex, VT

VIOLATIONS FOR ATKINSON: Possession of Stolen Property; Providing False Information to Law Enforcement

VIOLATIONS FOR RENFREW: Possession of Stolen Property; Providing False Information to Law Enforcement; Operating without Owner’s Consent, DLS

 

ACCUSED: Richard Atkinson                     

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, Barre, Waterbury areas

 

ACCUSED: Jamiee Renfrew                       

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen vehicle traveling on Interstate 89 in Middlesex. Troopers observed the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled and shortly thereafter crashed into a tree at a residence in Middlesex. When troopers arrived, and occupants had already exited the vehicle. The occupants were identified as Richard Atkinson and Jamiee Renfrew. Renfrew and Atkinson both provided false statements and attempted to implicate someone else in the crime. The vehicle they were operating was confirmed to have been stolen from NH the week prior. It is currently unknown if they were responsible for stealing it. Both Atkinson and Renfrew were issued citations for the above offenses.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 12/07/2023 at 0830 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A             

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks 

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

