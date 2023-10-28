Nevis prepares to host the CTO’s 10th Tourism Human Resources Conference

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS – More than 100 delegates from across the Region and North America are expected to descend on Nevis as the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) prepare to host the Caribbean Tourism Organisation’s (CTO) 10th Tourism Human Resources Conference from October 30 – November 01, 2023.

The conference, themed “Navigating the Next Phase of Caribbean Tourism- Talent and Technology 2024 and beyond”, will be held at the prestigious Four Seasons Resort, Nevis.

The Honourable Premier Mark Brantley, Nevis’ Minister of Tourism said he is honoured that Nevis has for the first time in the conference’s history been selected to host the biennial event.

“I feel particularly pleased about this. I want to commend Permanent Secretary John Hanley in the Ministry of Tourism, because Mr. Hanley has worked very hard to make this happen and make this possible. I commend him because he came with this idea and has been able to work with the Caribbean Tourism Organisation to stage this very important conference, a first for the island of Nevis.

“And so I commend very much Mr. Hanley and the team for the hard work that they’ve been doing to bring this conference to fruition here.”

According to the CTO the conference will provide insights on how human resource development can be optimally leveraged to support the growth, development, innovation and competitiveness of the Caribbean tourism sector.

Premier Brantley said that although the conference is primarily a tourism conference it is also applicable to anyone who is involved in service-oriented industries, as well as managers and leaders who deal with human resource management on a regular basis.

“Exposure to the conference information can definitely give your business that competitive edge that will provide you the advantage in this technologically driven and dynamic marketplace. The general public is invited to take advantage of this unique opportunity.”

The CTO’s 10th Tourism Human Resources Conference will feature a variety of guest speakers not only from St. Kitts and Nevis, but from around the Region and North America. Participants can expect engaging discussions that bring diverse opinions together to elevate skills and drive impactful change within the Caribbean’s various industries. As part of the conference attendees will also be able to participate in a number of tours including village and food tours on both St. Kitts and Nevis.