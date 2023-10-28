Ministry of Health Announces Promotions in Nursing Leadership

Basseterre, St. Kitts [Ministry of Health] – The Ministry of Health is pleased to announce the promotion of several Assistant Nurse Managers to the esteemed position of Nurse Manager within the Institution-Based Health Services.

This elevation comes after each nurse successfully navigated an exhaustive and competitive interview process, reflecting their outstanding competencies and their invaluable experience as nurse leaders.

Dr. Rondalyn Dennis-Bradshaw, Principal Nursing Officer, shared her enthusiasm and confidence in these appointments, stating:

“I extend my warmest congratulations on the well-deserved promotion of these Nurses to Nurse Managers. Their dedication and hard work have brought them to this pivotal leadership role. Their expertise will undoubtedly make a significant positive impact on the healthcare team at the Institutional Health Services. Each one of them embodies the power to inspire, mentor, and support their teams. They will be instrumental in delivering quality care and outstanding health outcomes for our patients.”

The Ministry of Health is proud to share the names of these exemplary nurses:

Ms. Amorose Browne-Francis

Ms. Jamella Francis

Ms. Paula Francis

Ms. Naomi Brownbill

Ms. Keisha Rawlins

Ms. Gilmer Richardson

The Ministry would also like to congratulate Ms. Sheila Browne, a dedicated Registered Nurse/Midwife, on her promotion to the role of Assistant Nurse Manager at Cardin Home.

The Ministry of Health has the utmost confidence that these nurses will excel in their new roles, ensuring a nurturing and efficient work environment while upholding the highest standards of patient care. We eagerly anticipate their continued success and the transformative impact they will have on our health institutions.

The Ministry recognizes and appreciates the dedication, expertise, and commitment of all our nurses. We are confident that we can continue to provide exceptional care and uphold the highest standards for our community.