Submit Release
News Search

There were 134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,812 in the last 365 days.

Ms. Djedje's African Halloween Show for Children at Eastchester Playground in the Bronx, NY

Dera & Deon's Good Scaring Monster

BRONX, NY, USA, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Djedje's experience as a nanny for over 20 years has given her a unique perspective on childhood development that she incorporates into her work as an author, children's entertainer, and entrepreneur. Her children's books are designed to teach children about healthy eating habits, cooperation and self-confidence. In her children's show, Ms. Djedje uses games and activities to teach children about African culture and traditions. Ms. Djedje is the founder of wonderplaydates.com, a platform for parents to hire and share nannies & facilitate free babysitting exchanges between families. On her website for parents and nannies, families can post and reply to multiple bilingual ads for Search / Wanted, Childcare Sharing, Occasional, Part Time or Full Time in French, Spanish, Chinese, Italian or whatever their preferred second language is.

Ms. Djedje's work is a valuable contribution to the field of early childhood education. Her show and books "We Are Vegetables, Who Wants To Eat Us?"

"The Magical Face Of Santa" and "Dera & Deon's Good Scaring Monster" provide children with a fun and educational way to learn important life skills.

Derahonon Djedje
Wonder Playdates Inc.
+1 347-734-3399
press@wonderplaydates.com

You just read:

Ms. Djedje's African Halloween Show for Children at Eastchester Playground in the Bronx, NY

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more