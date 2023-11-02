Military Warriors Support Foundation’s mission is to provide programs that help our nation’s combat-wounded heroes
Military Warriors Support Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity with programs to aid a smooth and successful transition into civilian lifeGAINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by LTG Leroy Sisco (Ret.) in 2007, Military Warriors Support Foundation’s mission is to provide programs that help our nation’s combat--wounded heroes and their families with a smooth and successful transition into civilian life.
Military Warriors Support Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity with programs that focus on housing and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance and leadership development, including awarding mortgage-free homes and payment-free vehicles to combat-wounded heroes and unmarried Gold Star spouses. In addition to the home or vehicle, families receive family and financial mentoring to give them the best opportunity for long-term success.
Military Warriors Support Foundation is a reputable organization that has been serving our combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star spouses for over 16 years. In that time, they have awarded nearly 1,000 mortgage-free homes in all 50 states, helped families collectively pay off over $26.6 million in personal debt, provided recreational outings and peer-to-peer mentorship through hunting, fishing and golfing adventures and have awarded over 160 payment-free vehicles.
Our nation’s heroes have given so much for our freedom, and Military Warriors Support Foundation is committed to honoring and serving the men and women who have sacrificed so much. Car donations and other donated vehicles help the organization generate money that goes directly back into the programs supporting combat-wounded veterans and Gold-Star families. These donated vehicles are sold at auction, with all proceeds going directly to support the Military Warriors Support Foundation’s mission, which is available nationwide.
Military Warriors Support Foundation handles the process entirely, from arranging the pickup of the vehicle to managing the title transfer process. In addition to personal vehicles, they accept airplanes, tractors, boats, ATVs, RVs, and motorcycles! And they accept all of these in any condition, even if it’s not operational.
For more information on Military Warriors Support Foundation and all its programs, please visit MilitaryWarriors.org
Stacey McCaleb
Source Outdoor Group
