 Demonstrations Alert

Location: Islamabad, Pakistan

Event: Demonstrations

A protest is expected to take place near the Red Zone, which includes the area of federal government buildings, the diplomatic enclave and the U.S. Embassy, and international hotels, during the afternoon of Sunday, October 29, to express solidarity with the people of Gaza. While the exact location is uncertain at this time, a large number of participants is expected. There will likely be traffic delays and detours as roads could be temporarily closed in the area. We encourage U.S. citizens to limit unnecessary travel on Sunday, October 29, as well as to avoid large gatherings and always remain vigilant of their surroundings.

Actions to Take:

· Avoid the areas of large public gatherings.

· Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of a large gathering and/or demonstration.

· Review your personal security plans.

· Monitor local media for updates.

· Keep a low profile.

. Carry identification and cooperate with police.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Islamabad, Pakistan

+(92)(51) 201-4000

Contact: Islamabad or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

https://pk.usembassy.gov

U.S. Consulate General, Karachi

+(92)(21) 3527 5000

Contact: Karachi or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.



U. S. Consulate General, Lahore

+(92) (42) 3603 4000

Contact: Lahore or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

U.S. Consulate General, Peshawar

+(92) (91) 526 8800

Contact: Peshawar or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

