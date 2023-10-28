Governor Mills Visits Central Maine Medical Center to Thank Medical Professionals Caring for Lewiston Tragedy Victims

MAINE, October 28 - Back to current news.

October 27, 2023



Governor also offers support to victims, and their families and loved ones

Lewiston, MAINE - Governor Janet Mills visited Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC) in Lewiston today to personally thank doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals who responded to Wednesday's shooting in Lewiston and continue to provide care for injured patients.

Upon her arrival to the hospital, the Governor received a briefing from Central Maine Medical Center President Steven Littleson on CMMCs response to the tragedy. CMMC was at the epicenter of treatment for the victims. On Wednesday evening, more than 100 CMMC personnel quickly mobilized to help their colleagues triage and care for many of those who sustained injuries in the shooting. It continues to provide quality care for several patients and has discharged others.

"What Maine people have seen this week from our medical professionals is nothing short of heroic. I am amazed, but not surprised, by the extraordinary compassion of

those who are working to help the victims of the Lewiston tragedy recover," said Governor Janet Mills. On behalf of the 1.3 million people of Maine, I thank the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals at Central Maine Medical Center

who-with help from across the state have worked tirelessly this week to save lives, with little sleep and immense stress as they worried about their own families and friends.

During her visit, the Governor met with staff working in the Emergency and Operating Departments and the Intensive Care Unit. The Governor also spoke with a survivor of the attacks and with the family of another recovering patient. The Governor wrote notes to patients she was unable to meet with and made clear that the people of Maine are standing behind the victims as they recover.

Yesterday at Lewiston City Hall, the Governor addressed the people of Maine and asked them to join her in helping Lewiston and people impacted by the tragedy recover. The Governor has pledged the full weight of her Administration behind all efforts to seek justice for the victims and their families.