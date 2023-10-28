Governor Mills Statement on Active Shooter in Lewiston

Governor Janet Mills tonight released the following statement in response to an active shooter situation in Lewiston:
"I am aware of and have been briefed on the active shooter situation in Lewiston. I urge all people in the area to follow the direction of State and local law enforcement. I will to continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with public safety officials."
