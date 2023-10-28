Governor Mills Announces $6 Million Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan Program to Strengthen Sales of Maine Products Across the Country

MAINE, October 28 - Back to current news.

October 24, 2023



Domestic Trade grants offer financial and technical support for Maine businesses to market their products to new customers throughout Maine and the United States

Gorham, MAINE - Governor Janet Mills today announced a $6 million initiative of her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to offer Maine businesses financial and technical support to develop new market opportunities and increase sales of Maine-made products across the United States.

The initiative, called the Domestic Trade Program, is a key recommendation of the State's 10-year Economic Development Strategy to support Maines long-term economic growth. The $6 million in funding announced today will be made available to Maine businesses to help them reach new markets and increase sales, as well as provide strategic support for business to strengthen their capacity to pursue these new opportunities.

Governor Mills made the announcement during a visit to Maine-based outdoor gear manufacturer Flowfold in Gorham, which earlier this year utilized funding from a pilot project of the Domestic Trade program to expand the market presence of its products across the country through newly redesigned packaging and trade show materials that highlight their "Made in Maine" story. The successful efforts led to increased sales and new wholesale agreements with prominent national retailers.

Maine companies are manufacturing incredible, innovative products that people across the nation and world love - once they find out about them. Thats where the Domestic Trade Program comes in, said Governor Janet Mills. This program will help innovative Maine businesses and entrepreneurs share their Maine-made story across the country, boost sales, and contribute to Maines record economic growth.

The Domestic Trade program was established to help Maine businesses expand by selling their products outside of Maine, said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development. Data, marketing tools and partnerships are all key elements of the program that showcase Maine products, grow exports, and help Maine companies expand.

Domestic trade support has made a huge difference for our business, said Devin McNeill, CEO and co-founder of Flowfold. This program has enabled us to build partnerships with companies like Macys, Backcountry, and to appear on shows like Good Morning America, allowing us to sell more of our Maine-made products across the United States and keep growing our manufacturing right here in Maine.

Grants from the Domestic Trade program are available today for eligible Maine-based businesses to apply for direct financial support for activities that promote enhanced market access, such as trade shows, sales channel support, and technical assistance to increase a business's capacity for sales.

The Domestic Trade program is administered through the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development with support from the Greater Portland Council of Governments, which will provide technical assistance to businesses and organizations with the grant application process, and review applications and disburse grant funds.

For detailed application and eligibility information, businesses and organizations are encouraged to visit https://www.maine.gov/decd/domestic-trade.

The Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan is Governor Janet Mills plan, approved by the Legislature, to invest nearly $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funds to improve the lives of Maine people, support businesses, create good-paying jobs, and build an economy poised for prosperity.

The Mills Administration has released a new report and online dashboard detailing how Jobs Plan initiatives have delivered $175 million to thousands of Maine businesses, created workforce opportunities for 25,000 people, and invested in more than 400 infrastructure projects statewide to bolster childcare, broadband, energy efficiency and weatherization, housing, and more.

Under Governor Mills leadership, Maines gross domestic product is growing at the 11th best rate in the nation. The unemployment rate has dropped to a near record low of 2.7 percent, which is below both the New England and U.S. rates, with Maines total employment reaching a near record high of 646,800 filled jobs in August 2023, higher than the pre-pandemic average for calendar year 2019.

For more about the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, please visit https://www.maine.gov/jobsplan.