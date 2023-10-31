Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,081 in the last 365 days.

Cobia Holdings Celebrates Growth & Launches New Land Clearing Company in Southwest Florida

Land Clearing SWFL

Cobia Holdings Celebrates Growth & Launches New Land Clearing Company in Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cobia Holdings, a wholesale real estate firm based in Fort Myers Florida - assisting clients in fort myers in selling their home quickly for cash is proud to announce that in less than 6 months of business it has completed more than 50 real estate transactions throughout Southwest Florida and to help continue its growth is launching a new Land Clearing Brand - LandClearingSWFL.com.

Cobia Holdings, a trailblazer in the wholesale real estate industry in South Florida, is thrilled to announce two monumental achievements. The company has successfully completed over 50 transactions in the past six months, a testament to its unparalleled expertise and client-centric approach. To further expand its service offerings, Cobia Holdings is also launching a new branch, LandClearingSWFL.com, dedicated to providing land clearing services in Southwest Florida.

A Milestone Worth Celebrating

The completion of 50 transactions within such a short period is no small feat. It reflects Cobia Holdings' commitment to excellence and its ability to navigate the complexities of the off-market real estate industry. "This milestone is a significant affirmation of the value we bring to our clients and investors," said Zach Katkin, Co-Founder at Cobia Holdings. "It's been a pleasure working with so many clients in the region, especially since after the last two hurricanes that rocked the area - get back on their feet and help real estate investors and home owners succeed despite the languishing overall conventional Real Estate Market."

Introducing LandClearingSWFL.com

Understanding the evolving needs of its clientele, Cobia Holdings is proud to introduce LandClearingSWFL.com. This new branch aims to assist clients and our partners in Southwest Florida with all their land clearing needs. Our service list includes: Fort Myers Junk Removal, Excavation & Land Clearing, Tree Trimming, Pruning & Stump Grinding, Lot & Land Clearing, Storm & Hurricane Cleanup, Demolition, Grading and finally Drainage. Whether it's for residential, commercial, or investment purposes, LandClearingSWFL.com offers a comprehensive suite of services to make the process seamless and efficient.

About Cobia Holdings

Cobia Holdings is a wholesale and investment real estate firm located in Fort Myers Florida. With a focus on client satisfaction and a commitment to excellence, Cobia Holdings has become a trusted name in real estate transactions.

Zachary Katkin
Olympia Marketing
email us here

You just read:

Cobia Holdings Celebrates Growth & Launches New Land Clearing Company in Southwest Florida

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more