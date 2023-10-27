Submit Release
Man Arrested for a Robbery in Northwest

 

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a man has been arrested in reference to a robbery that occurred in Northwest.

 

On Thursday, October 26, 2023, at approximately 1:56 p.m., the victim was walking in the 5700 block of 9th Street, Northwest, when the suspect approached her and snatched the victim’s property. The suspect fled on foot.

 

A short time later, the credit card taken in the robbery was used at a nearby store. Officers located the suspect in possession of the victim’s stolen property, and 18-year-old Waymond Eskridge, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

