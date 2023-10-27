Gun Trafficker Arrested for Multiple Weapons Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crime Suppression Division (VCSD), along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and Homeland Security Investigations, have arrested a gun trafficker for multiple weapons violations within the District of Columbia.

On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, members of the Seventh District became aware of a social media account selling auto sear switches for sale in the District of Columbia. An auto sear switch, also known as a Glock switch, is a device which converts a semi-automatic pistol into a machine pistol.

Investigators from VCSD then launched an investigation into the owner of the social media account. Undercover officers purchased multiple auto sear switches from the suspect. During the course of the investigation, officers became aware that the suspect was also selling privately made firearms, which the suspect built himself, and large-capacity ammunition feeding devices.

On Thursday, October 26, 2023, VCSD conducted an undercover operation in the Fourth District. As a result of this operation, a 17-year-old male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at the suspect’s address, where they recovered additional weapons, ammunition, and gun-building equipment.