Wonderplaydates.com Launches Platform for Parents to Share Nanny & facilitates Free Babysitting Swaps between families
Wonderplaydates.com is a growing community of parents and caregivers that provides the opportunity to hire a babysitter & share child care with other families.MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wonderplaydates.com will celebrate its lunch with Ms. Djedje's Halloween Show at the Eastchester Playground Adee Ave &, Tenbroeck Ave, Bronx, NY. on 10/29/2023 04:00 PM 06:00 PM and 10/31/2023 04:00 PM 06:00 PM
Wonderplaydates.com is a new community site that provides a platform for parents to share babysitters and nannies to save on childcare costs. The site also offers free babysitting exchanges between families and emergency babysitting bookings will be available by December.
"Parents are always looking for ways to save money on childcare," said Derahonon Adrienne Djedje, founder of Wonderplaydates.com and a nanny veteran of over 20 years, children's entertainer and author of three children's books: "We Are Vegetables Who Want to Eat Us," "The Magical Face of Santa" and "Dera & Deon Good Scaring Monster," "Our platform provides a way for parents to connect with other families in their community and share the cost of hiring a babysitter or nanny. It's a win-win situation for everyone involved.
Wonderplaydates.com is more than just a babysitting service. It's a community of parents and caregivers focused on improving their collection of content and enhancing their users' online experience. The site offers the ability to hire a babysitter and share childcare with other families, as well as connect with other parents in your area.
For more information about Wonderplaydates.com, please visit our website.
Derahonon Djedje
Wonder Playdates Inc.
+1 347-734-3399
press@wonderplaydates.com