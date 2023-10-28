NATIVE AMERICAN/HISPANIC STUDENTS & PROFESSIONALS SHINE-SACNAS 2023 NATIONAL DIVERSITY IN STEM CONFERENCE #2023NDiSTEM

Juan Amador, FASAE, CAE speaks to over 6500 SACNAS National Diversity in STEM attendees, photo credit Lisa Helfert Warm Springs Dancers, photo credit to Lisa Helfert Students at SACNAS National Diversity in STEM Conference, photo credit Lisa Helfert

Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics & Native Americans in Science holds nation's first, all-Native American/Indigenous session focused on mathematics.

We’re investing in the current and future workforce. We want to help lead change at the highest level.” — Juan Amador, FASAE, CAE, SACNAS Executive Director

PORTLAND, OR, USA, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SACNAS (Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics & Native Americans in Science) will continue its National Diversity in STEM (NDiSTEM) Conference at Oregon's Portland Convention Center on Saturday. Friday's highlights included the nation's first-ever all-Native American/Indigenous session focused on mathematics, Indigenous Perspectives in Mathematics.

Four distinguished Indigenous mathematicians (Andy Fry, Ph.D./Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians of Oregon; Joseph Hibdon, Ph.D./Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians; Kamuela Yong, Ph.D./Native Hawaiian; and Leslie Aquino. Ph.D./Native Hawaiian) presented projects that demonstrated the unique contributions of Indigenous voices in mathematics.

"This is a big first happening at the NDiSTEM conference," said Liliane Neubecker, SACNAS Conference & Events Coordinator. "Our committee member Kamuela Yong, Ph.D., who started the first-ever network of Native and Indigenous mathematicians in 2020, realized that we are hosting the first all-Native American/Indigenous session in the nation about mathematics."

Dr. Yong, the first Native Hawaiian to earn a Ph.D. in applied mathematics, noted, "Today's session is a turning point. We now have numbers - 52 people who identify as Indigenous who have a Doctorate in Mathematics - and we are able to connect with each other."

Speakers agreed that there is a long way to go to achieve diversity. "We know it's a problem. It's time we put it down on pen and paper," Dr. Hibdon remarked about his research on inclusion in mathematics. "I am the only person of Luiseno Indian descent who has received a Ph.D. in anything."

The NDiSTEM Conference achieved record attendance numbers, counting over 6,500 registered attendees, with nearly half being students. During Friday's plenary session, SACNAS Executive Director Juan Amador, FASAE, CAE, addressed the students directly. "SACNAS is here for you not only today but through your entire professional journey. We're investing in the current and future workforce. We want to help lead change at the highest level."

About NDiSTEM Conference: The conference continues until Oct. 28, with access to STEM Symposia and Professional Development sessions, an Indigenous marketplace, and a Pachanga/50th Anniversary Celebration. Find the full agenda, press center, award winners, event description, speaker information, and links at SACNAS.org/conference.

About SACNAS: For 50 years, SACNAS has served as an inclusive organization dedicated to fostering the success of Chicano/Hispanics & Native Americans, from college students to professionals, in attaining advanced degrees, careers, and leadership positions within STEM. Today, the organization serves a growing community of over 28,000 supporters, including 10,000+ members, and 144 student and professional chapters throughout the United States and territories, including Puerto Rico and Guam. SACNAS influences the STEM diversity movement through STEM outreach & advocacy, the promotion of STEM leaders, and The SACNAS National Diversity in STEM Conference. Learn more about SACNAS at sacnas.org, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, or YouTube.

