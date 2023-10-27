Highway 1 bridge named for respected Neskonlith Elder

CANADA, October 27 - Dr. Mary Thomas Bridge is named for the late Neskonlith Elder and former Shuswap resident.

She was born and raised in Salmon Arm and was a residential school survivor. She learned about Secwepemc culture from her grandparents. This, and her later work with Elders, led her to become an expert on traditional plants and their uses.

As well as receiving two honorary degrees from the University of Victoria and one from the University of North Carolina, she taught at Okanagan College and was awarded for her seminal work in early childhood development.

Thomas was born in Salmon Arm in 1918 and passed away in 2007.