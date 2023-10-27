Submit Release
News Search

There were 145 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,854 in the last 365 days.

Highway 1 bridge named for respected Neskonlith Elder

CANADA, October 27 - Dr. Mary Thomas Bridge is named for the late Neskonlith Elder and former Shuswap resident.

She was born and raised in Salmon Arm and was a residential school survivor. She learned about Secwepemc culture from her grandparents. This, and her later work with Elders, led her to become an expert on traditional plants and their uses.

As well as receiving two honorary degrees from the University of Victoria and one from the University of North Carolina, she taught at Okanagan College and was awarded for her seminal work in early childhood development.

Thomas was born in Salmon Arm in 1918 and passed away in 2007.

You just read:

Highway 1 bridge named for respected Neskonlith Elder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more