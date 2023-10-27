Premier’s statement on recent reports of acts of hate in British Columbia

CANADA, October 27 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement with regard to recent reports of acts of hate in British Columbia:

“This month, we have seen reprehensible acts of hate in our province. I am hearing directly about acts of antisemitism from people here in our province, including the vile vandalism of a rabbi’s home and two Jewish women threatened with violence following a peaceful rally. The Jewish community in B.C. is facing more hatred and discrimination than it has in a generation.

“Several of these acts were reported in the media, others were suffered in silence. I have learned that two Muslim women, who have chosen not to be named, were recently attacked in Vancouver and I am hearing reports of significant increase in hate incidents from Muslim organizations.

“Members of the Jewish, Israeli, Palestinian and Muslim communities have shared with me the indescribable pain they feel over the loss of life in the Middle East. I have heard the pain in their voices. I have seen the fear they are now living with.

“During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an enormous spike in anti-Asian hatred. There was clear targeting of Chinese residents in British Columbia, perpetuating racist conspiracy theories blaming one community for the global pandemic that affected the world.

“Recently, we have also seen a worrying increase in anti-2SLGBTQIA+ rhetoric here in B.C. that directly correlates to the targeting of gay and trans communities in the United States. There are very real impacts for gay and trans adults and kids here who feel that they are not welcome for being who they are.

“We should always remember that hateful words too often precede violent acts.

“International events, no matter how distressing or horrific, do not in any way justify attacks or acts of hate here in B.C. No matter where they are from, no matter who they are or who they love, British Columbians stick together. In our communities, please reach out and look for someone who needs support, because there are many people who need support right now.

“There is no place for bigotry here. There is no place for racism here. There is no place for Islamophobia or anti-Palestinian hate here. There is no place for antisemitism or anti-Israeli hate here.

“There can be no place for any form of hatred here in B.C. because we are stronger and better together.”