October 27, 2023

Governor also offers support to victims, and their families and loved ones

Lewiston, MAINE – Governor Janet Mills visited Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC) in Lewiston today to personally thank doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals who responded to Wednesday’s shooting in Lewiston and continue to provide care for injured patients.

Upon her arrival to the hospital, the Governor received a briefing from Central Maine Medical Center President Steven Littleson on CMMC’s response to the tragedy. CMMC was at the epicenter of treatment for the victims. On Wednesday evening, more than 100 CMMC personnel quickly mobilized to help their colleagues triage and care for many of those who sustained injuries in the shooting. It continues to provide quality care for several patients and has discharged others.

“What Maine people have seen this week from our medical professionals is nothing short of heroic. I am amazed, but not surprised, by the extraordinary compassion of those who are working to help the victims of the Lewiston tragedy recover,” said Governor Janet Mills. “On behalf of the 1.3 million people of Maine, I thank the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals at Central Maine Medical Center who—with help from across the state— have worked tirelessly this week to save lives, with little sleep and immense stress as they worried about their own families and friends.”