Cannabis Social Equity Technical Assistance Grant Program Consultant Request for Proposals

The Washington Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit Proposals from consultants or firms qualified and interested in participating in a project or firm to administer a Cannabis Social Equity Technical Assistance and Grant Program over two years. Program administration tasks shall include:

Development of comprehensive program in collaboration with COMMERCE

Provision of an online technical assistance in business plan development

Implementation of a mentorship program

Administration of two (2) grant programs with different criteria

Applicants submitting Proposals in response to this RFP will provide the above listed support services to program participants interested in starting cannabis business enterprises who meet the definition of “Social Equity Applicant in RCW 69.50.335 and otherwise.

Please Note: Consultants and Firms that have applied for, or intend to apply for, a Social Equity License through the Liquor and Cannabis Board are not eligible for contracting for this opportunity through COMMERCE to ensure separation between the contracted entity for services and the service community.

Commerce intends to award one contract to provide the services described in this RFP. Proposals for administrative overhead costs and operating expenses to carry out this project may not exceed $900,000.00. Please see the RFP document for more information on this opportunity.

A pre-proposal conference will be held on Monday November 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Pacific Time on Zoom. Discussion is limited to information relevant to this procurement and prospective Proposers only. All prospective Proposers are encouraged attend; however, attendance is not mandatory.

The link for the pre-proposal conference is:

https://wastatecommerce.zoom.us/j/87136304365?pwd=L2NkTlV0bnJleDloOTdOT2RjeXhGdz09

Meeting ID: 871 3630 4365

Passcode: 495626

All communication regarding this program during the length of this procurement should only be directed to the RFP Coordinator. RFP Coordinator Contact: Lauren Annette Boyan, OEDCProcurement@commerce.wa.gov

WEBS Customer reference number: CSETAGPC2023

Close date for opportunity: December 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM Pacific Time, Olympia, WA

Download RFP (PDF)