Exploring the basis of heterogeneity of cancer aggressiveness among the mutated POLE variants

Importance of the 3′–5′ exonuclease proofreading activity of DNA polymerase ε for accurate duplication of genomic DNA in human cells In human cells, the accurate duplication of the six billion nucleotides that constitute the genome requires the action of the processive “replicative” DNA polymerases Pols δ and ε, also named “high-fidelity” or “error-free” polymerases, the main actors at the replication forks (see Fig 1A) (Miyabe et al, 2011). It is now widely accepted that Pol δ replicates the lagging strand, whereas Pol ε replicates the leading strand (Baris et al, 2022). The high accurate action of these enzymes relies on three major processes: (i) the strong intrinsic base selectivity of Pol δ and Pol ε; (ii) the presence of an associated 3′–5′ exonuclease proofreading activity (Exo), which detects mismatches, insertions, and deletions and is able to switch the 3′ end of the incorrectly extended DNA strand to an exonuclease active site, where the aberrant bases can be removed; and (iii) a post-replicative mismatch repair (MMR) mechanism performed by protein complexes comprising MutL homolog 1 (MLH1), MutS protein homolog 2 (MSH2), MutS homolog 6 (MSH6), and PMS1 homolog 2 (PMS2) (Burgers & Kunkel, 2017). Both Exo and MMR mechanisms maintain genome stability by correcting misincorporated non-complementary nucleotides, and compromising one of these activities can lead to cancer syndromes characterized by an increased rate of replicative mutagenesis. Figure 1. Potential impact of different mutated Pole at the replication fork. (A) Representative DNA replication fork in human cells where Pol ε acts as the leading strand polymerase. In blue, the helicase complex opening the duplex DNA. (B) Recent studies using the yeast model have demonstrated that despite the important change in structural and biochemical properties, mutated Pol ε associated with human cancers remains leading strand replicates and generates a high level of errors on this strand (Bulock et al, 2020). It was also documented that both MMR and extrinsic proofreading by Pol δ operate to correct some mutated Pol ε errors (Bulock et al, 2020), so the resulting error rate could be compatible with cell survival and sufficient to cause a tumor. This mechanism might concern an important subpopulation of POLE mutants. (C) When the error rate is very high by an ultramutator Pol ε, the strong need for MMR complexes and Pol δ Exo to access the mismatches could lead to a slow-down progression of Pol ε and frequent Pol ε dissociation from the primer termini; in turn, this could interfere with the coordination of the leading and lagging strand synthesis and affect the global progression of the fork. Persisting fork stalling could lead then to fork collapse and chromosomal breakage, further enhancing manifestations of Chromosomal Instability (CIN) in these tumors. (D) In the case of excessive DNA damage, the alternative TMEJ may operate to limit the accumulation of excessive DNA breakage and CIN (Maiorano et al, 2021). TMEJ operates preferentially on resected double-strand breaks (DSB), Pol θ is recruited and stabilizes the resected DSB synapse, RPA and RAD51 are removed, and Pol θ detects internal microhomologies that can be annealed. Pol θ then starts DNA synthesis with low processivity and numerous aborted syntheses resulting in a high rate of deletions and insertions (Prodhomme et al, 2021). These ultra-hypermutated cells mutate continuously, potentially generating multiple independent subclones, and such a high mutation load may represent an Achilles’ heel, exploitable for therapeutic intervention. Studies in yeast have unveiled that the properties of Pol ε differ from those of Pol δ. First, Pol ε has a high-molecular-weight subunit whose N-terminal domain encodes DNA polymerization and 3′ exonuclease activity, and a catalytically inactive C-terminal domain that is required for replisome assembly and checkpoint activation. Second, Pol ε has a small domain in the catalytic subunit allowing it to encircle the nascent dsDNA and conferring a high intrinsic processivity, the number of nucleotidyl transfer reactions occurring during a single Pol–DNA binding event (Hogg et al, 2014). Third, Pol ɛ possesses a particularly efficient intrinsic 3′ exonuclease activity for its own replication errors, which impedes an efficient strand displacement synthesis activity and renders Pol ε more accurate than Pol δ. Among the four subunits that constitute human Pol ε, the largest one is encoded by POLE and comprises both the catalytic and proofreading exonuclease activities (Shevelev & Hubscher, 2002). The other subunit encoded by POLE2 facilitates the interaction with GINS and targets Pol ε to the leading strand during the initiation of DNA replication (Langston et al, 2014), whereas POLE3 and POLE4 are important for the binding to the double-stranded DNA, processive DNA synthesis, and processive 3′–5′ exonuclease degradation (Aksenova et al, 2010). Several highly conserved catalytic residues D275 and E277 in the POLE exonuclease domains are required for the proofreading function of the polymerase. Because of its reduced efficiency in extending a mispaired primer terminus, Pol ε pauses when a nucleotide is misincorporated leading to a switch from the catalytic to the exonuclease domain where the incorrect nucleotide is excised and the correct one is inserted before DNA synthesis restarts (Ganai et al, 2015). This editing function seems to enhance the fidelity by about 200-fold. The balance between exonuclease and polymerase activities allows DNA synthesis over degradation when nucleotides are correctly added, but incorporation of a wrong nucleotide shifts such equilibrium toward the exonuclease site. After edition of the incorrect nucleotides, the balance is again in favor of DNA synthesis. Thus far, several structures of family B DNA polymerases with proofreading activity from different species have been determined, and their overall structures comprising a thumb, palm, fingers, and the exonuclease domain are well conserved. These structures provided insight into the mechanism of proofreading activity and have served as a paradigm for understanding the editing process of the human replicative polymerases. It appears that the polymerase and the exonuclease sites of Pol ε are positioned in separate domains away from each other of about 35–40 Å. Such a distance obliges three to four nucleotides of the nascent DNA strand to be unpaired and induces a major structural change for switching from polymerization to proofreading. Such a change involves a transfer of the 3′-terminus of the DNA via an intramolecular mechanism (Hogg et al, 2014; Ganai et al, 2015). The exonuclease domain of the replicative polymerases shares a common architecture containing exonuclease (Exo) I–III motifs, which are highly conserved in A and B DNA polymerase families from viral, prokaryotic, and eukaryotic origins, and found in the superfamily of nucleases that includes RNases and DNases.

Heterogeneity of the POLE mutation impact To distinguish between POLE mutations that are responsible for driving a mutator phenotype from POLE mutations that are non-pathogenic or passengers, it has been proposed that POLE mutation drivers can be defined by their occurrence in hypermutated tumors. Generally, there are much less cancer driver mutations in POLD1 than in POLE in human cancers. This might be due to the reduced fitness and viability of POLD1 mutants as Pol δ holds multiple critical roles besides lagging strand replication, including its ability to proofread in trans the errors made by Pol ε and Pol α, and its role during MMR and during Okazaki fragment maturation. Interestingly, the severity of the proofreading and fidelity defects observed for POLE variants is not correlated to their frequency detected in cancers, implying that besides proofreading loss, additional mechanisms drive tumor initiation and progression. Some variants are even associated with a higher mutation rate compared to Pol ε lacking the proofreading domain (Kane & Shcherbakova, 2014). Recent works started to explore a mechanistic explanation and unveiled that the P286R mutations, by preventing the access of the 3′-terminus to the exonuclease site during elongation, favor the annealing at the polymerase site and lead to a relatively more active DNA polymerization activity, which can extend mispaired termini or progress through non-B structured DNA with higher efficiency. As a consequence, such a hyperactive polymerization aptitude has a strong mutagenic impact on the replicative forks, stronger than the influence of a Pol ε devoid of exonuclease (Parkash et al, 2019; Xing et al, 2019). Whether other POLE cancer mutant alleles could drive tumor progression in a similar manner is an important issue for future works. Recent data obtained in yeast unveiled that the hypermutator phenotype associated with mutations in the DNA binding cleft of the exonuclease domain in Pol ε may be achieved not only by changes in the balance between its DNA synthesis and proofreading abilities but also by its enhanced processivity, decreasing the probability for extrinsic proofreading (Dahl et al, 2022). Modelization in yeast of these POLE mutations has allowed the study of their mutagenic impact and unveiled that the mutation rate can vary by more than two orders of magnitude depending on the POLE variant (Daee et al, 2010; Kane & Shcherbakova, 2014; Mertz et al, 2015; Esteban-Jurado et al, 2017; Barbari et al, 2018, 2022; Parkash et al, 2019; Soriano et al, 2021). Surprisingly, these differences in mutagenesis do not reflect the frequency nor the level of Tumor mutational burden (TMB). For example, P286R and V411L, which are the two most frequent POLE mutations in cancer inducing high TMB, show very different impacts of the mutation rate in haploid and diploid yeast. The P286R mutant induces an increase in the mutation rate by 150-fold, whereas the V411L mutant does not show any difference as compared to the WT. In addition, very modest mutator alleles can cause synergistic increases when combined with defects in MMR. Besides the DNA mismatch repair defects that underlie Lynch syndrome, the mutations in POLE highlight the critical role of replication errors in predisposition to colorectal and endometrial cancers. This is in contrast to cancers of the breast and ovary, in which double-stranded DNA break repair is more significant in predisposition (Heeke et al, 2018).

Mutated POLE tumors and immunogenic response It is becoming increasingly clear that cancers with a high intrinsic mutation load (MMR- and POLE-mutated cancers) or cancers related to mutagenic environmental genotoxic exposure such as lung, melanoma, and bladder cancers, which show all a high mutation burden, respond generally well to immunotherapy (Rizvi et al, 2015; McGranahan et al, 2016; Yarchoan et al, 2017). The MMR-deficient CRC tumors have a remarkably favorable prognosis despite their early onset and rapid progression and respond well to immune checkpoint blockades such as α-PD-1, α-PD-L1, and α-CTLA-4, suggesting that their intrinsic high mutation load could trigger chronic immune surveillance that can be further enhanced by immunotherapy (Le et al, 2015, 2017). In the case of the mutated POLE tumors, the high level of nucleotide insertions inside the genomic DNA produces highly immunogenic neoantigens, which in turn recruits tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) resulting in a strong immunogenic response against these tumors (Keshinro et al, 2021). Accordingly, mutated POLE tumors are enriched in TILs for endometrial, colorectal, lung, and brain cancers and measuring the abundance of these TILs might be a better predictor of prognosis than MSI status. Patients with hypermutated endometrial and CRC with mutated POLE have an excellent prognosis with a very high percentage of progression-free survival after surgery (van Gool et al, 2016). This might imply that hypermutated POLE tumors, usually treated with radiation and chemotherapy, could be handled less aggressively despite their higher grade and that immunotherapy alone might be sufficient. The excellent prognosis of mutated POLE/CRC seems to be better than mutated MMR/CRC, supporting that monitoring POLE mutation within clinical testing panels could improve risk stratification in somatic CRC. POLE is well appropriate to NGS panels because its exonuclease domain is relatively small, its mutations are clustering at recurrent hotspots, and germline POLE variants might be easily detected (Domingo et al, 2016). It was recently demonstrated that POLE mutations affecting only proofreading could predict anti–PD-1 efficacy in mismatch repair–proficient tumors revealing POLE proofreading deficiency as a new tissue-agnostic biomarker for cancer immunotherapy (Rousseau et al, 2022). However, the correlation between the mutation load and response to immunotherapy is not absolute, as many hypermutated tumors do not respond to the immune checkpoint blockade. Ongoing and future works need to shed light on these issues and identify optimal biomarkers of sensitivity to the immune checkpoint blockade. One of the problems relies on the assays used to assess TMB, whose estimation is easily prone to bias, so the determination of optimal threshold to predict response to immunotherapy should be improved and standardized. The predictive ability of mutagenic load may be also further enhanced by the use of additional biomarkers. Another possible explanation comes from the idea that not all types of mutation are equally efficient in generating neoantigens. This has been documented for non–small-cell lung cancer, where non-synonymous mutation burden correlated better with progression-free survival upon the PD-1 blockade compared to the total exonic mutation landscape (Rizvi et al, 2015). Moreover, CRC tumors with large numbers of frameshift mutations, which are believed to better generate neoantigens, show higher numbers of CD+ T-cell infiltrates (Maby et al, 2015). One additional explanation that we will discuss more in deep in the next paragraph is the ability of a variant, besides a mutator phenotype, to create DNA damage and accumulate numerical and structural changes, referred to as chromosomal instability (CIN).