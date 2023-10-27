APR-246 increases tumor antigenicity independent of p53

In this study, we show that MQ-treated tumor cells enhanced the activation and proliferation of tumor-specific CD8 + T cells with long-lasting antitumor immunity when used in the form of a tumor cell vaccine. APR-246 combined with the TLR-4 agonist monophosphoryl lipid A (MPLA) further enhanced tumor infiltration with APCs and activated CD8 + T cells. The addition of a CD40 agonist to this combination was able to significantly reduce melanoma progression. Importantly, these effects, albeit reduced, were still present in B16F10 p53 null tumors. Thus, we hypothesize that the immunogenic effects of MQ may be associated with its ability to bind cysteines of proteins other than p53. Overall, this study strengthens the rationale of combining APR-246 with immune modulators in patients irrespective of tumor’s p53 status. Moreover, it suggests that other drugs that are able to covalently attach to thiol groups within tumors may also promote tumor immunogenicity and can thus constitute rational partners for novel combinations with immunotherapy to induce long-lasting antitumor immunity.

We previously reported enhanced antitumor activity when APR-246 was combined with either anti-PD-1 alone or dual blockade of PD-1 and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 protein (CTLA-4) in multiple murine tumor types ( Ghosh et al, 2022 ). Our data suggested that APR-246-mediated reprograming of tumor-associated macrophages in the TME augments the response to ICB in a p53-dependent manner. Based on this study, the combination of APR-246 and the anti-PD-1 antibody pembrolizumab has been investigated in a clinical trial in solid tumors (i.e., ICB-naïve gastric and bladder cancer and non-small cell lung cancer patients progressing on prior anti-PD-1/L1 therapy) with a 13.8% clinical benefit rate ( Park et al, 2022 ). Whereas this prior preclinical work focused on dissecting the effect of p53 stabilization in immune cells, we also observed an increase in APCs and CD8 + T cells in the TME of patients and mice receiving APR-246 treatment. These effects led us to postulate that APR-246 may directly enhance the immunogenicity of tumor cells themselves. Thus, in this study, we wanted to test if APR-246 or its active moiety methylene quinuclidinone (MQ) can directly increase the immunogenicity of tumor cells independent of its effects on the immune cells of the host.

APR-246/PRIMA-1 MET (eprenetapopt, Aprea Therapeutics) is a novel small molecule anti-cancerous compound that stabilizes p53 in the active conformation by conjugation to thiol groups (AKA sulfhydryl [SH] groups) ( Lambert et al, 2009 ; Degtjarik et al, 2021 ). APR-246 is a synthetic prodrug, which spontaneously hydrolyzes to the active drug 2-methylene-quinuclidin-3-one (MQ), a Michael acceptor that alkylates the thiol group of cysteines on proteins such as p53.

Results

Long-term immunizing effects of MQ-treated tumor cell vaccine Because our MQ-treated GVAX elicited an enhanced proliferation of adoptively transferred tumor antigen-specific T cells (Fig 1), we then tested the extent to which MQ treatment could enhance the therapeutic antitumor efficacy of the vaccine as the next logical step. GVAX/MQ or GVAX/vehicle was administered three times starting on the day of tumor implantation (Fig 2A). We observed a trend of tumor growth reduction and prolonged survival of mice immunized with GVAX/MQ compared with mice immunized with GVAX/vehicle (Fig 2B). We also detected significantly enhanced endogenous systemic tumor antigen-specific CD8+ T cell response in GVAX/MQ as compared with GVAX/vehicle immunized mice. This was measured by the amount and activation (i.e., CD44+CD62L− and PD-1+ fraction) of tetramer-positive gp100 25–33 /Db reactive (and negative control SIINFEKL-specific) CD8+ T cells in the blood of mice, a week after the end of the vaccination cycle (Fig 2C and D). As expected, the impact of GVAX vaccination was lost in mice that lacked dendritic cells (Batf3−/− mice) or mature T and B cells (Rag−/−) (Fig S2F–I). Finally, we assessed the impact of p53 expression in the tumor cells on the therapeutic effect of GVAX/MQ. We prepared a GVAX using a combination of B16 Trp53−/− cells treated with MQ/vehicle and a small fraction (i.e., B16 Trp53−/−: B16-GMCSF cell ratio of 5:1) of untreated B16-GMCSF cells (as a source for the GMCSF cytokine) (Fig 2E). The trend for an improved antitumor therapeutic effect existed even in these cells although to a lesser degree, thus supporting the conclusion that the immunogenic effect of the APR-246 is not necessarily dependent on p53 expression in the tumor. Figure 2. Tumor cell immunization using GM-CSF–producing B16 tumor cells (GVAX) treated with MQ improves tumor rejection. (A) The schematic of the corresponding GVAX treatment. The B16-GMCSF cells were treated with MQ (10 μM)/vehicle for 4 h and then cultured for 48 h in fresh media. (B) Mean tumor size progression overtime (left panel) and survival (right panel) of nonimmunized (control) and immunized (GVAX/vehicle or MQ) mice. (C) Peripheral blood was collected at D13 after first dose of immunization (i.e., 7 d after the third dose) to assess the presence of live CD8+ gp100 25–33 /Db tetramer-positive T cells. SIINFEKL peptide was used as a negative control (n = 3). Representative flow images (left panel) and quantification of the tetramer reactive cells (right panel). (D) Activation markers (i.e., PD-1+ and CD44+CD62L−) among the GP100 25-33 /Db tetramer-positive CD8+ T cells. (E) Mean tumor size progression overtime and survival in mice immunized with a mixture of B16 Trp53−/− vehicle/MQ-treated and B16-GMCSF non-treated cells. The cells were mixed before irradiation and before injection in mice. The data represent mean ± SEM and the P-value is represented as *<0.0332, **<0.0021, ***<0.0002, ****<0.0001. P-value was calculated by two-way ANOVA for flow panels and tumor growth curves and by log-rank (Mantel–Cox) test for survival curves. n = 10 and representative of two (C, D) to three experiments. Because the overall impact of GVAX on survival was moderate (Fig 2B), we combined GVAX with CTLA-4 blockade, which is known to enhance T-cell priming and improve the effect of immunization (van Elsas et al, 1999). CTLA-4 blockade further delayed tumor growth independent of MQ pretreatment for the tumor cells in the vaccine (Fig 3A). However, the use of GVAX/MQ in combination with anti-CTLA-4 achieved the best overall survival results, with ∼80% tumor-free mice at 100 d post treatment (Fig 3B–I). Furthermore, all cured mice in this group completely rejected a secondary tumor reimplantation 120 d later (Fig 3B). This result further underscores the relevance of MQ treatment to prime long-lasting antitumor T cell responses. Figure 3. The immunization effect of GVAX is enhanced with CTLA-4 blockade. Mice were immunized according to the schematic in Fig 2A. (A) Mean tumor size overtime of GVAX treatment in combination with anti-CTLA4 antibody (clone 9D9, BioXcell). An isotype antibody was used as a negative control (clone MPC11, BioXcell). (B) Survival of these mice, including post reimplantation with 0.1 million B16 cells at day 112. (C) Total number of tumor-free mice per treatment group (n = 30) when three independent experiments were pooled. (A, B, D, E, F, G, H, I) Individual mouse tumor volumes according to the treatment groups of the representative experiment from (A, B). The data represent mean ± SEM and the P-value is represented as *<0.0332, **<0.0021, ***<0.0002, ****<0.0001. P-value was calculated by two-way ANOVA for tumor growth curves, by log-rank (Mantel–Cox) test for survival curves and by unpaired t test for total number of mice comparison. n = 10, representative of three independent experiments.

MQ directly enhances antigen presentation in treated tumor cells To further characterize the direct effects of MQ on tumor cells, we developed an in vitro co-culture assay and assessed the proliferation and activation of pmel CD8+ T cells when exposed to irradiated MQ-treated B16 tumor cells (Figs 4A and S3A). Of note, the pmel CD8+ T cells are not exposed to the MQ drug in this co-culture system and only the tumor cells are treated. In line with our previous results, MQ-treated B16 cells were able to directly prime pmel CD8+ T cells as measured by increased proliferation and expression of T cell activation markers (left panels of Figs 4B and C and S3C). The increase in proliferation of these T cells is represented as multiple generations based on the degree of dilution of the fluorescent CTV dye, where the generation number is indicative of the number of cell divisions that the T cells underwent (Fig S3B left panel). When B16 Trp53−/− cells were used in this assay, we found that the effect on T-cell activation was maintained albeit reduced (Figs 4B and C and S3B right panels). This supports the conclusion that the increased tumor immunogenicity because of MQ treatment is at least partly independent of p53. However, differentiating between the direct effects on the antigen presentation machinery of the tumor cells versus other indirect effects on the cells is limited with this system. Thus, we modified the in vitro co-culture assay by first exposing BMDCs CD11c+ to the irradiated MQ/vehicle-treated tumor cells, and then incubating the naïve T cells (pmel CD8+) with these tumor-exposed CD11c+ dendritic cells (Fig 4D). Note that in this setting, neither the BMDCs nor the T cells are directly exposed to MQ. The exposure to tumor cells increased the expression of activation markers on the BMDCs as expected, and the treatment of tumor cells with MQ significantly boosted this activation of BMDCs (Fig 4E). Further validating the direct effect of APR-246 treatment on tumor antigenicity, BMDCs loaded with MQ- versus vehicle-treated B16 tumor cells enhanced the priming of cocultured pmel CD8+ T cells by increasing their proliferation and activation (Figs 4F and G and S3D and E left panels). As described previously, the increase in proliferation of these T cells is represented as multiple generations based on the degree of dilution of the fluorescent CTV dye. Interestingly, the BMDCs exposed to MQ-treated B16 Trp53−/− cells were also more activated and were able to enhance the priming and activation of pmel CD8+ T cells (Figs 4E–G and S3D and E right panels), although the degree of activation of the T cells was reduced when compared with the B16 WT cells. The results of both co-culture assays and the immunization strategy using MQ-treated tumor cells strongly support tumor-specific immunogenic effects of MQ, which may occur to different degrees depending on p53 expression in the tumor. Figure 4. MQ-treated B16 cells enhance priming and activation of antigen-specific pmel CD8+ T cells in vitro. (A) Schematic representation of the co-culture assay of MQ pulse-treated tumor cells with pmel CD8+ T cells. (B) Representative images of CTV dilutions in pmel CD8+ T cells co-cultured with B16 WT or Trp53−/− treated cells as indicated in Fig 4A. (C) Quantification of the extent of CTV dilution and the relative proportions of various activation markers among these CD8+ T cells. (D) The schematic of the corresponding assay schedule using tumor-exposed dendritic cells (DC) to activate pmel CD8+ T cells. (E) The mean fluorescence intensity of CD86 (top panel) and MHC-II (bottom panel) among the reisolated tumor-exposed CD11c+ cells. (F) Representative images of the analysis of CTV dilutions of pmel CD8+ T cells. (G) The quantification of CTV dilution and the relative proportions of various activation markers among these CD8+ T cells when co-cultured with DCs that were exposed to B16 WT (left panel) or Trp53−/− (right panel) cells. The data represent mean ± SEM and the P-value was calculated by two-way ANOVA and represented as *<0.0332, **<0.0021, ***<0.0002, ****<0.0001. n = 3 and representative of three independent experiments. Figure S3. MQ pulse-treated B16 cells are able to enhance the priming and activation of antigen-specific pmel CD8+ T cells in vitro, even in the absence of Trp53. (A) Viability of B16 (WT and Trp53−/−) cells treated with MQ pulse treatment used for the co-culture assay depicted in Fig 4A. The cell viability was determined by an ATP-based CellTiter Glo assay evaluating the metabolic activity of the cells. (B) Multiple generations of proliferating pmel CD8+ T cells are plotted using FlowJo’s proliferation modelling to quantify the differential dilution of the fluorescent dye CTV, when co-cultured over either B16-derived WT (left panel) or Trp53−/− (right panel) cells. (C) Cytokine analysis from pmel CD8+ T cells co-cultured with B16 WT-treated cells as indicated in Fig 4A–C. (D) Multiple generations of proliferating pmel CD8+ T cells are plotted using FlowJo’s proliferation modelling to quantify the degree of dilution of the fluorescent dye CTV. The T cells were co-cultured with DCs that were exposed to B16 WT (left panel) or Trp53−/− (right panel) cells as indicated in Fig 4D–F. (E) Cytokine analysis of these pmel CD8+ T cells. The data represent mean ± SEM and the P-value was calculated by two-way ANOVA, by log-rank (Mantel–Cox) test for survival curves and represented as *<0.0332, **<0.0021, ***<0.0002, ****<0.0001. n = 3 and representative of three independent experiments for (A, B, C, D, E).

Improved antitumor effects of APR-246 treatment in combination with TLR4 and CD40 agonists We reasoned that the potential increase in tumor immunogenicity because of MQ could be better translated in vivo by further activating APCs. To this end, we combined APR-246 with a TLR4 agonist, which can aid in the optimal maturation of APCs (Khalil et al, 2019). MPLA, a TLR4 agonist, is reported to activate dendritic cells and favor antigen presentation for the initiation of adaptive immune responses (Ismaili et al, 2002; Didierlaurent et al, 2009). We evaluated if intratumoral MPLA could further potentiate the antitumor immunogenic effects of APR-246 in vivo. We treated C57BL/6 mice implanted with B16 tumor cells using a combination of MPLA with either APR-246 dosed as (i) a continuous treatment of 100 mg/kg i.p once a day (qd) (Zache et al, 2008) or (ii) a novel pulse treatment in a biweekly dose of twice daily (bid) administration of APR-246 at 100 mg/kg (Fig S4A and B). Both APR-246 treatment schedules when combined with MPLA reduced tumor progression (Fig S4C, left panel) and improved overall survival (Fig S4C, right panel). As tumor immune infiltration was more pronounced using the APR-246 pulse regimen (Fig S4D) when compared with the continuous APR-246 treatment, we used the pulse regimen for subsequent studies. Figure S4. The combination of APR-246 pulse treatment with MPLA increases the tumor immune infiltration. (A, B) The schematic for the combination of the intratumoral injection (i.t.) of the TLR4 agonist, monophosphoryl lipid A (MPLA) with either APR-246 intra-peritoneal (i.p.) continuous administration (one a day 1qd, every day) or (B) the APR-246 pulse administration (twice a day 2qd biweekly). (C) The corresponding tumor growth curves (left panel) and survival of mice (right panel) for the respective treatment combinations. Triethylamine i.t. injection is used as a vehicle control for MPLA. (D) The phenotype of the tumor infiltrating myeloid and lymphoid cells under aforementioned treatment schedule as assessed using flow cytometry in the MPLA-injected tumors. (E, F) B16 WT and (F). Trp53−/− B16 non-injected tumor growth curves for the triple combination of i.t. MPLA and CD40 agonist (clone FGK45, BioXcell) (CD40a) with i.p. pulse APR-246. An isotype was used as negative control for CD40 agonist (clone 2A3, BioXcell). The data represent mean ± SEM and the P-value is represented as *<0.0332, **<0.0021, ***<0.0002, ****<0.0001. P-value was calculated by two-way ANOVA, by log-rank (Mantel–Cox) test for survival curves. (C, D) Representative experiment of three independent experiments, n = 10 for (C) and n = 5 for (D). A stringent test of the efficacy of a local therapy is whether it can induce systemic immunity and induce regression of distant tumors or metastases (i.e., abscopal effect). We tested whether the combination of systemic APR-246 treatment with the local treatment of MPLA could induce regression of a distant (untreated) tumor using a bilateral flank model where B16 cells were implanted on the right and left flanks of C57BL/6 mice (Fig 5A). Whereas APR-246 treatment alone had no antitumor effect, the combination of pulsatile APR-246 treatment with MPLA reduced tumor growth (Fig 5B) of both MPLA-injected and non-injected tumors and enhancing overall survival in mice (Fig 5C). In addition, there was a concomitant increase in immune infiltration with APCs (i.e., CD11b+ and CD11c+ cells) and CD8+ T cells (Fig 5D) in the MPLA-injected tumors when compared with MPLA monotherapy. Building on our previous work demonstrating the immunogenic potential of intratumoral targeting of TLR4 and CD40 (Khalil et al, 2019) with agonist agents, we further explored the impact of adding a CD40 agonist along with the combination of MPLA and APR-246 pulse treatment. We evaluated the efficacy of this triple combination in mice bearing Trp53 WT or Trp53−/− B16 tumors (Fig 5E). We observed decreased growth of B16 WT tumors that were injected with MPLA and CD40 agonist (CD40a) (Fig 5F, upper panel) and a modest effect in the non-injected contralateral tumors (Fig S4E) for this combination. This treatment regimen also increased the overall survival of these mice (Fig 5F, lower panel). 2 out of 10 mice showed complete regression of both tumors and remained tumor free even after reimplantation of tumor cells. B16 Trp53−/− tumors are much more aggressive than their parental WT counterparts (Fig 5F and G). The combination of APR-246, MPLA, and CD40 agonist was also able to significantly reduce tumor growth and extend survival even in mice bearing these B16 tumors that lack p53 (Figs 5G and S4E and F). This underscores the efficacy of the regimen and demonstrates the relevance of the immune modifying capacity of APR-246 even in the absence of p53. Figure 5. Combination of APR-246 and TLR4 agonist increases the tumor infiltration of antigen presenting and CD8+ T cells in mice. (A) Schematic representation of the corresponding treatment schedule for the intra-peritoneal (i.p.) administration of APR-246 and the intratumoral injection (i.t.) of the TLR4 agonist, monophosphoryl lipid A (MPLA) in a bilateral flank tumor model. (B, C) The mean tumor size (B) and overall survival of mice (C) under the aforementioned combination treatment. Triethylamine i.t. injection was used as a vehicle control for MPLA. (D) The phenotype of the tumor-infiltrating myeloid and lymphoid cells under the aforementioned treatment schedule was assessed in the MPLA-injected tumors using flow cytometry. (E) Treatment schematic for the triple combination of i.t. MPLA and CD40 agonist (clone FGK45, BioXcell) with i.p. pulse APR-246. An isotype was used as negative control for CD40 agonist (clone 2A3, BioXcell). (F, G) The corresponding tumor growth and mice survival analysis of (F) WT and (G) Trp53−/− B16 tumors. The data represent mean ± SEM and the P-value is represented as *<0.0332, **<0.0021, ***<0.0002, ****<0.0001. P-value was calculated by two-way ANOVA, by log-rank (Mantel–Cox) test for survival curves. n = 10 for (B, E) and n = 5 for (D) and representative of two (D, E) to three (B) independent experiments.