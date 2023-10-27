NCTech Appoints Neil Ackroyd as Chief Product Officer

Edinburgh – October 27 – NCTech, a world leader in street-level geospatial data, is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Ackroyd as Chief Product Officer (“CPO”). With a distinguished career in the geospatial industry and a history of driving innovation from the first ever integrations of GNSS and mapping, Neil will play a pivotal role in guiding the company's product strategy and further enhancing its position as an industry leader.

Neil was previously the Chief Operating Officer overseeing production operations and engineering at Ordnance Survey, Great Britain’s National Mapping Agency. He brings considerable experience in operating an internationally recognised, world-class data collection organisation driven by the purpose of enabling data sharing and collaboration at the national scale.

During Neil’s 18 year tenure, he led the team of over 800 surveyors and engineers responsible for the aerial and ground revision programs designed to enhance the national topographic base map of Great Britain. Neil was also appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer on two occasions and as Managing Director for the commercial and international business.

In his capacity as CPO, Neil will oversee the entire product portfolio, working with the product development and engineering teams to drive innovation and ensure that NCTech continues to meet and exceed the ever-evolving needs of its customers. With Neil at the helm, NCTech is poised to deliver cutting-edge solutions that set new standards in the industry.

Neil's extensive background in the geospatial industry and his commitment to a customer-centric approach make him a natural fit for this crucial leadership role. His appointment signals a significant step forward for NCTech, aligning with its mission to deliver the benefits of street-level geospatial data globally.

Quote from Neil "I am thrilled to be joining NCTech at a pivotal time for our industry, where geospatial data has never been more valuable to cities, states and our infrastructure businesses. In these challenging times when climate and economic shocks are forcing new demands onto our public services, accurate street-level geospatial data can provide critical insights to improve so many aspects of service delivery. NCTech’s rapid, scalable and cost effective capture capability is enhanced by the latest technologies in automation and machine learning. We’re operating globally and I look forward to contributing to our ongoing growth,”

Neil’s appointment will drive the company's product strategy to new heights and underscores NCTech’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional products.

About NCTech:

NCTech has built a reputation as being the fastest, most cost-effective, and scalable street-level data provider worldwide. As a leader in high-resolution street level data, NCTech collects, analyzes, and delivers high-resolution panoramic imagery and LiDAR to agencies and companies around the world.