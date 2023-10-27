'We Need Funding': CA Chief Justice Guerrero Says New Duties Come With Costs

Speaking before an audience in a conversation with former Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Guerrero noted that seven courts this month rolled out Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment, or CARE, courts as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to push Californians with unmanaged mental illnesses and substance abuse into treatment.
