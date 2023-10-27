The California Supreme Court has ruled against hearing an appeal from Disney regarding an Anaheim wage law that applies to the lowest wage earnings in the city, or at Disneyland Resort this would be the lowest paid cast members. The result of this will lead to them to get a boost in their wages.
You just read:
California Supreme Court Rules Against Disney Regarding Anaheim Minimum Wage Law
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.