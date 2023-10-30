WhiteFox Safeguards United Nations General Assembly from Rogue Drones

WhiteFox Defense provides counter-drone protection at UN General Assembly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global leaders representing more than 140 countries convened for the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York City this September, the threat of drone attacks remained a pressing concern. WhiteFox Defense, a leader in counter-drone technology, played a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and security of the UN Assembly by deploying its state-of-the-art WhiteFox STRATUS system.

Drones have increasingly been used in conflicts such as the one in Ukraine, highlighting the urgent need for effective counter-drone measures in high-profile events like the UN General Assembly. WhiteFox Defense rose to the occasion by delivering a comprehensive drone detection, tracking, and risk assessment solution that operates in real-time and is cloud-based. This system was seamlessly integrated into the security architecture of the event.

"Ensuring the safety of world leaders and participants at the United Nations General Assembly is a top priority, and we are proud to have provided cutting-edge counter-drone technology to enhance security measures," said Luke Fox, CEO of WhiteFox Defense. "Our WhiteFox STRATUS system played a crucial role in detecting and mitigating potential threats, offering a higher level of security for this global gathering."

WhiteFox STRATUS is user-friendly and efficient, requiring no device setup from users. With customizable geofences and notification criteria, WhiteFox STRATUS can precisely track, report, and log drone activity as it unfolds. This real-time monitoring ensures that any unauthorized drone activity is swiftly identified and addressed.

WhiteFox's drone detection technology was implemented at Hudson Yards in New York City. In addition to enhancing security on the premises, the data collected by WhiteFox STRATUS was provided to federal and local law enforcement agencies, contributing to the overall safety of the event.

Ryan Plunket, Chief Security Officer at Related Companies, commented, "WhiteFox Defense's technology has proven to be a valuable tool in ensuring the safety and well-being of the Hudson Yards community."

WhiteFox Defense continues to lead the way in innovative counter-drone solutions, bolstering security efforts at major events and critical locations worldwide. The successful deployment of WhiteFox STRATUS at the 78th United Nations General Assembly underscores the importance of cutting-edge technology in safeguarding public gatherings.

About WhiteFox Defense Technologies: Headquartered in California, WhiteFox Defense Technologies is a leading global technology company specializing in the development of innovative solutions for airspace management and counter drone defense. With a strong focus on pioneering the safe integration of drones into society, WhiteFox offers worldwide drone airspace security solutions that promote trusted autonomy through transparency and accountability in our skies. WhiteFox is committed to pushing the boundaries of technological advancements to create a safer and more secure airspace, providing cutting-edge products and services to industries worldwide. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.whitefoxdefense.com.

About Related Companies: Related Companies is a global real estate and lifestyle company defined by innovation and the most prominent privately-owned real estate firm in the United States. Formed 50 years ago, Related is one of the largest private owners and preservationists of affordable housing in the U.S. and a fully integrated, highly diversified industry leader with experience in virtually every aspect of development, acquisition, management, finance, marketing, and sales. Headquartered in New York City, Related has offices and major developments in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, West Palm Beach, Miami, Washington, D.C., Abu Dhabi and London, and boasts a team of approximately 4,000 professionals. With over $60 billion in assets owned or under development including the 28-acre Hudson Yards neighborhood on Manhattan’s West Side, The Square in Downtown West Palm Beach, The Grand LA and Related Santa Clara in California and The 78 in Chicago. Related was named to Fast Company Magazine’s list of the 50 Most Innovative Companies in the World. For more information about Related, please visit www.related.com.

