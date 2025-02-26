WhiteFox Defense Announces Steve Haro as Chief Operating Officer

Steve Haro, Chief Operating Officer of WhiteFox Defense Technologies, Inc.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhiteFox Defense Technologies, Inc., a global leader in advanced defense technology, announces the appointment of Steve Haro as Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over 40 years of aerospace industry experience, Haro has a proven track record of transforming companies, scaling operations, and driving strategic growth.

Haro will lead initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate year-over-year growth. His expertise in market expansion, innovation, and corporate strategy will be instrumental in WhiteFox’s next phase of rapid growth and industry leadership.

“To propel WhiteFox Defense into its next phase of expansion and operational excellence, I am thrilled to welcome Steve Haro to our executive team,” said L.R. Fox, CEO and Founder of WhiteFox Defense. “His deep aerospace industry expertise and leadership will help shape our long-term vision, strengthen our market position, and ensure WhiteFox continues to be the leader in the counter-UAS industry.”

Haro brings executive leadership experience from North American Aerospace, Aries Aerospace, Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation, and The Boeing Company. His strategic initiatives have successfully driven profitability, operational efficiency, and global market expansion.

"I'm honored to join WhiteFox Defense as Chief Operating Officer during such a pivotal time in our industry," said Haro. "WhiteFox’s commitment to operational excellence and cutting-edge technology resonates deeply with my career in aerospace and aviation. In this role, I look forward to leveraging my experience to work with the team to optimize our operations, accelerate strategic growth, and reinforce our leadership in the counter-UAS market. I am excited to collaborate with an exceptional team dedicated to protecting people, assets, and critical infrastructure from emerging unmanned aerial threats."

Haro holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from City University and has completed graduate programs in Leadership, Business, Innovation, and Marketing at Stanford, Columbia, Kellogg, and the University of Washington. A seasoned business strategist and leader, he has a proven ability to build investor confidence, drive team success, and enhance customer and supplier relationships, further strengthening WhiteFox’s market position.

With new leadership focused on scaling operations, accelerating revenue growth, and strengthening industry dominance, WhiteFox is poised for continued innovation and success in the counter-UAS sector.

About WhiteFox Defense Technologies

Headquartered in California, WhiteFox Defense Technologies is a leading global technology company specializing in the development of innovative solutions for airspace management and counter drone defense. With a strong focus on pioneering the safe integration of drones into society, WhiteFox offers worldwide drone airspace security solutions that promote trusted autonomy through transparency and accountability in our skies. WhiteFox is committed to pushing the boundaries of technological advancements to create a safer and more secure airspace, providing cutting-edge products and services to industries worldwide. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.whitefoxdefense.com.

