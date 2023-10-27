Suwannee Lake FMA closure extended until Nov. 6

Public access to Suwannee Lake Fish Management Area in Suwannee County will be temporarily closed for storm debris cleanup until noon on Monday, Nov. 6.
For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.
