Regional Transportation District awards Dataman Information Technology Staffing Services (RFP 123DO009) contract

Leading Information Technology recruitment services company in Colorado RTD-A priority client for Dataman

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DatamanUSA, a leader in providing Information Technology recruitment services for both commercial and government organizations, has been awarded an IT staffing contract by Regional Transportation District (RTD), Denver for several IT positions including but not limited:

1) Senior Network Engineer

2) Senior Software Engineer

3) Lead Software engineer

4) Infrastructure Architect

5) Senior Data Architect

DatamanUSA Advantages for RTD and consultants

RTD-A priority customer- Regional Transport District (RTD) is a regional transit agency of nearly 2,700 employees serving the needs of over 3 million residents in Denver metro area. Dataman has been offering comprehensive staff augmentation and IT Solutions for over 16 years and has delivered IT consulting services of over $13M.

Local area presence for high quality support-Dataman is located in Centennial, CO and is ONLY 17 MILES from RTD office which makes it easily accessible to RTD and our consultants.

Dataman “Transit Centre of Excellence” has supported numerous transit customers across the country and have helped with IT Solutions, Transit Strategies and staffing solutions.

Dedicated Recruitment Team- Dataman has strong team of Personnel Consultant (CPC), Certified Executive Recruiter (CER), Certified Professional Recruiter (CPR) recruiters to ensure the quality experience to the client and consultants.

Founder & President of DatamanUSA LLC, Nidhi Saxena says, “RTD is a priority client for us and we are offering IT and ITS solutions since 2006. If you are looking for full time position with RTD please do contact us.“

ABOUT DATAMANUSA

Founded in 2000, DatamanUSA, LLC (a SBE/DBE Certified) is a leader in providing Information Technology recruitment services for both commercial and government organizations. During the last 23 years, over 5000 Dataman associates have aided our clients in the deployment of successful IT recruitment services. Dataman has expertise in sourcing, recruiting, and retaining qualified consultants. We use our proven and proactive approaches, processes and tools, practiced for 23 years, to provide staff with the required skills. Our staffing approach is driven by selecting meticulous screening process, combining our understanding of the requirement, and similar experience in staffing government and private sector organizations. Our recruiting team and management team have decades of experience in the Recruitment industry and have long-term relationships with candidates across the country.

