Andres De Leon, AMAG Technology, Director of Sales, Latin America and Caribbean, Talks About Enormous Growth Potential

Andres De Leon, AMAG Technology, Director of Sales, Latin America and Caribbean www.AMAG.com www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

“In The Boardroom™” on www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

We are honored to speak with Andres De Leon today about the challenges, opportunities, success stories, and enormous growth potential for AMAG Technology in the the Latin America and Caribbean markets” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you for joining us today, Andres. Before we discuss your role at AMAG as Director of Sales, Latin America and Caribbean, and your go-to-market strategies in the region, please tell us about your background.

Andres De Leon: My background is a mixture of Software/Hardware Sales and IT Operations (ERP Projects, POCs, Disruptive Technology, and Digital Transformation), with a focus on the Latin American and Caribbean region, identifying and executing transformation processes using disruptive technological enablers, implementing sales strategies and new region market entry processes, managing resellers (B2B) and building teams to drive demand across all countries of the region (+18).

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Your area of responsibility presents some very unique challenges: many different countries, cultures, languages, laws and business practices. Please share with us your go-to-market strategies.

Andres De Leon: We understand each culture is different, and each has a different “way of doing business.” Each local authority has multiple ways of importing products, totally different laws, their own government, and their own standards and requirements. Some are easier and others more complex, but in the end, everyone is looking for the same, a trusted partner who understands the challenges of each industry in each country, and we at AMAG understand exactly that. LatAm cannot be treated the same way as we serve the US. For example, we need to provide value-added features and strong reliable local partners who really help the end users. In that line, we have a presence in almost all Latin American and Caribbean countries with strong resellers in Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia and Brazil. However, our greatest challenge is to build a broader base of authorized integrators in smaller cities so our clients have fast, effective and reliable service.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Earlier this year, AMAG celebrated top performing resellers (https://www.amag.com/post/top-resellers). Would you like to highlight here any particular strategic relationships and integrators in your region?

Andres De Leon: Our number one priority is to take care of the end user, and we select integrators whose values align with AMAG’s. This is why we have big international companies, with solid values who represent us in each country, such as Allied Universal/G4S, Convergint, Structure Works and Securitas. I can't fail to mention all the local integrators, who, depending on the type of company/project, also help us by delivering excellent service, just as good as any international company.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: We understand that “data centers” represent an important enterprise vertical in your target markets. Please tell us about the solutions AMAG delivers in this market.

Andres De Leon: Data Centers are a new and critical vertical for us as we have several large customers in this market. We are seeing US/European companies investing in either buying existing data centers or building new ones, and that has expanded into the LatAm region. AMAG’s Symmetry Security Management System offers a single point of entry to all the security software and hardware in each facility, which can be controlled either locally or from a central control center. The objective is to have one screen where you can see all the Cameras, Access Control, Audio, Radars, Visitors and so on, independently of the hardware brands. Our Symmetry system also helps manage compliance requirements, which are different for each country.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Are there any other key enterprise verticals that you would like to talk about?

Andres De Leon: Yes. AMAG’s Symmetry solutions can operate in nearly all vertical markets. We can help our customers with their security challenges by providing an integrated security solution. We have integrations with over 100 technology partners and are able to provide many options for our customers. We specialize in Finance, Food Plants, Restaurants, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, and Data Centers, but also work in Education, Transportation, commercial/Real Estate, Ports, plus many others.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Let’s talk about success stories for a moment. Are there any particular case studies or testimonials that you would like to mention?

Andres De Leon: Of course, at this moment we are implementing our Symmetry Security Management platform in one of the top LatAm companies in more than five countries where from a single control center they will manage +150 restaurants, food plants, malls, buildings and other facilities, not only from an access control point of view, but their system will also include audio, video, visitor management along with several technology partner integrations to provide a complete system. Again, our main goal is to be the trusted advisor for our clients who are looking for an open and integrated solution.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: We had the pleasure, and the honor, to recently chat with AMAG’s new President, David Sullivan (https://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_AMAG_David_Sullivan.html),

David said, “AMAG Technology's customer-first culture ensures our customers receive the support and assistance needed to ensure their success. The depth of resources available, the comprehensive Symmetry product portfolio, and our sophisticated list of technology partners affirm we offer the right combination of people, technology and support. We are there for you every step of the way, empowering you to succeed.”

What is your perspective, Andres, on AMAG’s customer-first culture and ideology as it applies to your region?

Andres De Leon: We are 100% aligned with David’s customer-first culture and believe in his vision for AMAG Technology. Our success as an organization relies on ensuring our client's success and guiding them throughout each phase of their growth path. We value our integrators and treat them as partners. Together we support our customers and provide the best products and services in the industry.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: AMAG is arguably the largest security company in the world with a track record of success and achievements that is second to none. One will read on AMAG.com (https://www.amag.com/about-amag) that, “Since 1971, AMAG has delivered best-in-class access control software and hardware, pioneering the magnetic stripe card reader in the mid-90s and growing into an enterprise-class security system provider. What is your perspective, Andres, regarding AMAG’s unique capabilities…in other words, why AMAG in your region?

Andres De Leon: LatAm is an emerging market that is growing yearly in double digits. The integrators look to AMAG to help them support their end users. Together, we can help our end-user customers determine their security needs today and into the future. Having a local presence in LatAm gives our integrators confidence that AMAG understands the complex requirements of not only the different vertical markets, but also how business is conducted in the different countries. That sets AMAG apart from its competition.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Any upcoming events in Q4 2023 or Q1 2024 that you would like to mention.

Andres De Leon: Yes! We are going to have a booth along with Zenitel and Salient Systems at Expo Seguridad Mexico on April 16, 2023, which is the largest trade show in LatAm. We will be featuring our Symmetry Security Management System and how it seamlessly integrates with Symmetry CompleteView VMS and Zenitel audio solutions. I hope to see you there!

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you again for joining us today, Andres, we look forward to future updates. Is there anything else that you would like to discuss today?

Andres De Leon: I want to thank you for your interest in our region. We are growing organically every day and will continue to work hard to support our customers. Our company really understands the Latin American region, its culture and way of doing business, and this is why we are here! ¡Se habla español!

###

*****************************************************************************************************************

For more information:

www.AMAG.com

Connect with Andres De Leon on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/andres-de-leon-49510186/

Join Andres De Leon “In The Boardroom™” here: https://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/

*****************************************************************************************************

About SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com features thought leadership and content-marketing regarding: AI, Biometrics, Cybersecurity, FinTech, IT, IoT, Robotics, Physical Security and COVID-19 solutions. Our flagship “IN THE BOARDROOM™” platform, since 1999, has featured brand awareness and lead generation programs for leading global brands such as: 3M, Allied Universal, ASSA ABLOY, AT&T, Cisco, Dell EMC, Fujitsu, GE, Gemalto, Honeywell, HPE, IBM, Intel, McAfee, Microsoft, Panasonic, Prosegur, SAP, Siemens, Stanley Security, Symantec, UNISYS, and many SME’s, in the USA, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about us: www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

Watch the video here: David Sullivan, President, Talks About, “Why AMAG Technology?”