Charles "Chuck" Andrews, Founder & Chairman, "Friends Of Chuck", Discusses 2024 Activities In The USA & Internationally

We are honored to speak today with Charles "Chuck" Andrews, Founder/Chairman of the Board Friends Of Chuck, about upcoming 2024 events and activities in the USA and around the world

About Charles "Chuck" Andrews

Charles "Chuck" Andrews - Founder and Chairman of the Board "Friends of Chuck" has Forty (40) years of Law Enforcement, Corporate Security, Business Risk and Consulting professional experience, training and education in both domestic and international venues, organizations and corporations in the physical (traditional) & virtual (logical) security industries.

Self-motivated and results-driven security executive and consultant demonstrating leadership and influence while positively impacting industry EBITDA from a security value-added proposition.

A security industry expert demonstrating global & functional competencies in multiple business environments, law enforcement and the corporate security (virtual & traditional) industry in the form of top-level certifications, degrees and significant real-world work experience positively impacting business operations across industry, both in the private and public sector. Successfully identifies emerging issues & technologies impacting security programs in the business environment on a local, state, national & international scale to the benefit of the business as value-add and cost/benefit plus. Further, has identified & demonstrated RISK/THREAT mitigation strategies involving millions of dollars in ROI with national impact to the benefit of a Fortune 250 corporation.

Accumulated, leveraged and maintained over 5,000 direct relationships and 156,000 working contacts in the law enforcement (foreign, federal, state & local) and corporate security sector across varied corporations and organizations through FRIENDS OF CHUCK (FOC).

SPECIALTIES: Trusted Adviser, High-Net-Worth, Cyber Security, Forensics, Security Investigations, Security Marketing, Security Trends, Security Personnel Recruiting & Job Placement, Relationship Management, Corporate Investigations, Business Intelligence, Security Emerging Technologies, Security Operations, Conducted Investigations, Law Enforcement Experience, Police Officer, Federal Law Enforcement, Who's Who in Security, Opportunities & Forecasting, etc...

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you, Chuck, for joining us again as we head into 2024. What is going on with CHUCK & Friends Of Chuck (www.FriendsOfChuck.com) in 2024 in the USA and around the World? Catch us up!!!

Charles "Chuck" Andrews: First, Friends of Chuck (FOC) is offering a unique deal

It's the best value out there! This is solely for the benefit of the FOC network and you can benefit from this unprecedented media coverage! Click this link

( https://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/Friends_of_Chuck_FOC.html )

and use the above code to get your business, name and offerings out there! Ping Chuck on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/charlesandrewscpp/) for more information or feedback on this unique coverage!

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON CHUCK?

Charles "Chuck" Andrews: Well...

 Friends of Chuck - TEXAS NIGHT 2023 at GSX ASIS International in Dallas, TX did not disappoint this year with 4,000 attendees! Security colleagues around the World continue to talk about it still, in security circles and events, on how FUN and NETWORKING this event was! This was an unprecedented event, it did not get better than having TEXAS NIGHT IN TEXAS! DID YOU ATTEND? Drop Chuck a note and let him know what your experience was?

 Friends of Chuck (FOC) Virtual SOCIALS will start on ZOOM in March this year and each month after, watch for them to be posted on LinkedIn!!!! We are going to have to limit sessions with RSVP's to about 100 so we don't lose any strong relationship building and everyone can participate! We will also have a 10 minute guest speaker each month, from time to time to talk about SECURITY things, CAREER advice and other surprises! Follow Chuck on LinkedIn and RSVP quickly when the invitation drops to participate! #networking #jobs #securitysituationroom #vendorstuff #cigars #texaswhiskey #chathamhouserules

 YES, S.I.R. Book - want a signed copy of my book, then ping me on LI messaging (https://www.linkedin.com/in/charlesandrewscpp/) and for each book purchased, you will get a free TX Ranger Coin or FOC coin, your choice!

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: If your Security Organization, Group or Company is looking for a speaker, reach out to Chuck on his LinkedIn profile (https://www.linkedin.com/in/charlesandrewscpp/) and he is open to discussing what you might be looking for.

For the complete interview with Charles "Chuck" Andrews, please click here: www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

WATCH THE VIDEO -CHANNEL 26, HOUSTON, TEXAS, CHARLES "CHUCK" ANDREWS TALKS ABOUT THE LAKEWOOD CHURCH SHOOTING