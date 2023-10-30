INEX-TECH’s IZCentral ALPR system management software interfaces with 8.0 LenelS2’s OnGuard access control system
INEX-TECH's IZCentral ALPR software now LenelS2-certified, boosting gate access control via license plate recognition
Our collaboration with LenelS2 marks a new era in access control, where license plates become powerful security credentials”WAYNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inex Technologies today announced that it has received LenelS2 factory certification and joined the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP). INEX-TECH’s IZCentral, an ALPR system management software, interfaces with the LenelS2™ OnGuard® access control system, and enables the system to open gates automatically based on license plates and use vehicle license plates as a credential. Moreover, license plates can be used in addition to a badge ID (primary/secondary credential).
— Roman Prilutsky, INEX-TECH CEO
INEX-TECH has completed required factory testing at LenelS2 to validate the functionality of its interface to the OnGuard system. “Using the license plate as the credential requires no interaction from the driver, virtually eliminating wait times and bottlenecks caused by the need to stop and show or swipe an ID badge,” said John Marchioli, OAAP Product Management, LenelS2. “We look forward to their continued involvement in the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program.”
The interface between the OnGuard access control system and IZCentral, ALPR system management software, is a significant benefit to INEX-TECH and end-users.
The interface allows us to offer a more comprehensive solution to our customers. By combining the features of the OnGuard access control system with the ALPR capabilities of IZCentral, INEX-TECH can provide a more robust and secure access control solution that can automatically open gates based on license plates.
According to Anna Ilinskaya, Global Sales and Marketing Director at INEX-TECH, "The interface between OnGuard and IZCentral is a game-changer for us and our customers. The ability to use license plates as a credential in addition to a badge ID is a significant advantage that enables a more secure and efficient access control system. With this interface, our customers can have peace of mind knowing that their facility is protected by the latest technology."
Anna further added, "The interface also allows us to offer a more complete solution to our customers, combining the best features of two leading systems. With the ability to automatically open gates based on license plates, our customers can enjoy a smoother and more convenient access control experience."
Overall, the interface between the OnGuard access control system and IZCentral, ALPR system management software, is a win-win for INEX-TECH and their customers. It provides increased security, convenience, and a more complete access control solution.
The interface between IZCentral and the OnGuard system not only provides users with comprehensive access control capabilities, but it can also be enhanced to include visitor management capabilities. By adding INEX-TECH's IZCloud to the mix, customers can implement a complete and comprehensive visitor management system for vehicles based on license plates. This addition allows LenelS2 customers to invite visitors and manage the access of visiting vehicles, while the OnGuard system continues to manage employee access control. The combination of these systems provides customers with a complete and robust solution that enhances security and regulatory compliance.
About INEX-TECH
INEX-TECH is a United States-based company that has been a trusted provider of Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) / Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology since 1993. Their expertise in the field makes them a reliable resource for organizations around the world seeking license plate reader cameras and customized solutions. What sets INEX-TECH apart from other providers is that they design, develop, and manufacture their own hardware and software. INEX-TECH's solutions utilize advanced IR (infrared) LED & global shutter technologies, which enable the effective capture of license plate data from passing vehicles in real-time, 24/7, regardless of lighting conditions or vehicle’s speed. INEX-TECH has a license plate recognition engine that covers all license plates worldwide. Their technology is not limited to a specific region, and their solutions have been installed in all 50 US states, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia. With their global reach and advanced technology, INEX-TECH has become a leading provider of license plate recognition solutions worldwide.
