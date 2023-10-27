Shapiro Administration Secures U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Declaration for Pennsylvanians Impacted by Apartment Complex Fire in Chester County

Declaration gives affected small businesses and homeowners in Chester County and surrounding counties access to low-interest loans; SBA will also be hosting in-person loan application assistance starting Friday

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has granted an administrative declaration of a disaster, making loans available for businesses and homeowners impacted by the Oxford Apartment Complex fire in Chester County.

“A devastating fire in Oxford displaced dozens of families and residents, and that’s had a significant impact on our schools, businesses, and nonprofits across Chester County,” said Governor Shapiro. “My Administration is committed to helping Pennsylvanians get back on their feet and that’s why my team and I have worked with our federal partners to open up access to these low-interest loans, allowing businesses and homeowners to recoup unforeseen losses and get the resources they need.”

Governor Shapiro wrote a letter to the SBA requesting disaster loan assistance following information provided by PEMA, who worked with Chester County to conduct sample surveys to determine the economic impact of the disaster.

The following types of loans are available:

The SBA’s Home Disaster Loans can help homeowners or renters repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate and personal property, including automobiles.

The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program provides low-interest loans for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and most private nonprofit organizations. The SBA can provide up to $2 million to help businesses meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met had the disaster not occurred. The SBA tailors the repayment term of each disaster loan to the borrower’s financial capability.

The SBA’s Business Physical Disaster Loans can help businesses to repair or replace disaster-damaged property owned by the business, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery and equipment. Businesses of any size are eligible. Private, non-profit organizations such as charities, churches, private universities, etc., are also eligible.

The SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) to assist businesses and homeowners in person:

Oxford Neighborhood Services

35 N. 3rd Street

Oxford, PA 19363

The DLOC will open to the public today, Friday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Standard hours of operation will be Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The DLOC will be closed on Sundays. The DLOC will end operations on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m.

Loan applications will also be made available online or by mail. For additional information on low-interest SBA loans or the application process, click here.

