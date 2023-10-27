Take part in EnTrust’s creative contest ‘A Europe We Trust’

EnTrust is organising a creative contest under the name “A Europe We Trust: visions of European youth”, focusing on young people’s vision for the future of Europe.

The contest is open to young people aged 13-19 residing in the 27 EU Member States, as well as EU candidate countries including the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.

The deadline for submissions is 31 October.

Participants can submit visual or written works such as drawings, paintings, photographs, essays or opinion pieces.

Submissions can cover topics related to equality, accessibility, youth participation, climate action, mental health, employment and many more.

Three winners will be selected in November 2023 who will attend the awards ceremony and visit the EU institutions.

Registration is open to individuals and groups. Submissions are open until 31 October at 17:00 CET via this form.

The contest is organised in collaboration with Civil Society Europe and supported by the Horizon 2020 programme.

For more information, refer to the contest guidelines or contact the organisers at info@civilsocietyeurope.eu.

The contest takes place within the framework of the EnTrust research project, a multidisciplinary and international research project dedicated to provide novel insights into trust and distrust in governance and measures to support sustainable and democratic societies in Europe.

